Heeeey there! RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has pulled the lever on a new Disney drop featuring the wild, wacky, but overall fantastic cast from The Emperor’s New Groove! Is the film celebrating a special anniversary? Nope. But does RSVLTS really need a reason to give us awesome Disney designs? Yeah, we didn’t think so. Without further ado, let’s take a look at what our favorite fashion brand has concocted!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Oh RSVLTS, you’re really going to take all of our money, aren’t you? Today the pop culture brand delivered a new series of button down shirts all inspired by the Disney animated film, The Emperor’s New Groove .

. Kronk, Yzma, Kuzco, Pasha, and a few others are here to breathe some new life—and mischief— into your wardrobe as they star on RSVLTS’ signature Kunuflex tops.

Next is “Pull the Lever” ( ladies that focuses on Yzma and her somewhat befuddled bodyguard, Kronk. The duo are in for the ride of their lives as they roller coaster their way to the secret lab where they’ll certainly be up to some hijinks.

“Boom Baby” ( ladies has gathered up the entire crew and put them in picture frames! Well they tried to at least. The shirt sports a light blue background with darker blue Aztec pattern allowing the smiling faces of the films’ cast to fully shine.

Wrapping up today’s drop is “Kronk’s Conundrum,” a solid blue roper style top with Angel Kronk and Demon Kronk patches on each shoulder. Unlike the Kunuflex button downs, the roper features snaps and two breast pockets instead of the usual one.

The Emperor’s New Groove Collection is available now on the RSVLTS site .

Collection . All shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70; $72 for the Roper style)

In addition to the classic/unisex cut, styles are available in Ladies sizes XS-4XL ($70)

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

