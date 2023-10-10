The Big Bad Wolf, Hades and Other Baddies Takeover RSVLTS with new Disney Villains Collection

Happy Halloween fashionistas! Disney Villains are bringing their vile vibes to RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) for an all new collection that’s a real scream. A handful of the most vicious characters from the Disney movies and short films take center stage this fall and you’re going to want to rep them all.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Let’s face it, your Halloween wardrobe is a little drab and you could use a boost of Disney enchantment…not the fun kind, but the dark, mysterious, and wicked workings of Disney Villains!

RSVLTS has a fantastic new assortment of button down shirts featuring the Evil Queen, Hades, Ursula, plus the Big Bad Wolf (!) and others.

The first concoction is “Disney Scary Tale,” a solid black shirt decorated with the faces of Curella, Maleficent, Scar, Jafar and more presented in mysterious hues of green, pink, purple and red.

For a neon look that’s sure to grab everyone’s attention, “Bad Apples,” is the way to go. This deeply saturated blue-purple shirt features more than a bushel’s worth of poison apples decorating the foreground while subtle images of the Queen and her alter ego the Old Hag can be spotted the magic mirror background.

For a truly fun blast from the past RSVLTS is giving fans “Huffin’ and Puffin’,” starring the Big Bad Wolf. While this nefarious animal wreaks havoc for Fiddler, Fifer and Practical, he’ll all charm on this green-blue shirt as he practices his breathing exercises.

Wrapping things up is “Dark and Gloomy,” an incredible roper style button down spotlighting Hades and his minions Pain and Panic who hang out on both shoulders.

The 2023 Disney Villains Collection will be available on the RSVLTS site

Shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and come in Classic (unisex) and Ladies cuts in sizes XS-4XL ($70). The Roper Style is only available in a unisex cut and comes in sizes XS-4XL ($72).

Check back soon for links to this wicked collection!

Disney Scary Tale

Disney Scary Tale – RSVLTS (Classic)

Disney Scary Tale – RSVLTS Ladies

Bad Apples

Bad Apples – RSVLTS (Classic)

Bad Apples – RSVLTS Ladies

Huffin’ and Puffin’

Huffin’ and Puffin’ – RSVLTS (Classic)

Huffin’ and Puffin’ – RSVLTS Ladies

Dark and Gloomy (Roper Style)

Dark and Gloomy – RSVLTS (Classic)

