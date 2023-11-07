Summon the Dark Lord…or a Magical Map in the New “Harry Potter” Collection from RSVLTS

Whether you’re a Wizard or Muggle you can bring some magic to your personal style courtesy of RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)! The pop culture fashion brand has returned to the wizarding world to seek out inspiration for a new collection showcasing the Deathly Hallows, Death Eaters and on a lighter note the Marauder’s Map!

The spooky season may be over but scary creatures like Death Eaters never go away; and if you have to deal with them, at least do it fashionably. This Fall RSVLTS is taking Harry Potter fans on another stylish journey through his world with a decidedly dark collection of shirts and a reversible bomber jacket.

fans on another stylish journey through his world with a decidedly dark collection of shirts and a reversible bomber jacket. Easing into this mysterious collection is “Mischief Managed,” a cream colored button down decorated to look like the Marauders Map showing popular locations in and around Hogwarts and complete with mysterious footprints.

Mischief Managed – RSVLTS (Classic)

Mischief Managed – RSVLTS Ladies

Turning right into the madness is “Morsmordre,” showing the frightening metallic masks of Lord Voldemort’s Death Eaters. The eerie miniature faces are nestled against a black background and the group’s skull and snake symbol pops up in several places.

Morsmordre – RSVLTS (Classic)

Morsmordre – RSVLTS Ladies

Fans who want to nerd out over recipes will appreciate “Advanced Potion Making” that looks like a chalkboard full of chemistry secrets. White lettering and drawings pop against the black base hence the classroom vibe, but these notations hail from Snape’s personal textbook.

Advanced Potion Making – RSVLTS (Classic)

Advanced Potion Making – RSVLTS Ladies

Speaking of Snape it’s been a moment since we checked in with the Dark Lord! “Dark Times Lie Ahead,” stirs up fear and uncertainty with its smoky background, Death Eater imagery and messages like “Death Eaters are Among Us” and “Constant Vigilance.”

Dark Times Lie Ahead – RSVLTS (Classic)

Finally we come to the pièce de résistance: a reversible bomber jacket titled “Deathly Hallows.” Shades of black and grey persist on this classy wardrobe essential where one side features a small Deathly Hallows symbol on the chest and a large version on the back made up of the word describing the power of each element.

Deathly Hallows – RSVLTS (Classic)

The other side features a chest patch showing a cloaked wizard surrounded by the words “The Deathly Hallows,” “Resurrection Stone,” “Elder Wand,” and “Cloak of Invisibility.”

The Harry Potter Collection is now available directly though RSVLTS .

. Shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and come in Classic (unisex) and Ladies cuts in sizes XS-4XL ($70).

and in sizes XS-4XL ($70). The reversible bomber jacket comes in sizes XS-4XL ($85).

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

