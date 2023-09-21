I Smell RSVLTS! The Sanderson Sisters Take the Spotlight Again on a new “Hocus Pocus” Collection

They’re back! The Sanderson Sisters have returned to haunt RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) and we’re welcoming them with open arms! Hocus Pocus fans will delight in this exciting 3-shirt series that’ll transport them to Salem in the blink of an eye.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Folk, folks, even though RSVLTS has put a spell on us, there’s no need to form a calming circle, all we have to do is visit their website at precisely 4pm ET to purchase the new collection of Hocus Pocus shirts!

shirts! That’s right, the super high-grade Americana brand is back with three more designs inspired by the Sanderson Sisters and their less than good hijinks.

Up first is “Bolts and Broomsticks,” that features the terrible trio taking to lightning-filled skies aboard their broomsticks, mops and vacuum cleaners. The neon like pattern is set against a bold purple-blue background that feels appropriate for this Halloween season.

Winifred, Mary, Sarah and Binx embrace bold colors of orange, pink, yellow and red for “This Spells Trouble.” Binx gets a full body profile with the sisters having to settle for just their heads, but that’s ok for us! The pattern is completed with a glowing cauldron, crystals, potion bottles, and some all seeing eyes.

Wrapping up this series is “Magic and Mayhem” that’s full of icons of the sisters, and some Halloween essentials in a fun animated style. There’s even a hanging cage, plenty of jack-o-lanterns, bats, brooms and so much more.

The 2023 Hocus Pocus Collection will be available on the RSVLTS site starting at 4pm ET.

Collection will be starting at 4pm ET. Shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and come in Classic (unisex) and Ladies cuts in sizes XS-4XL ($70)

and in sizes XS-4XL ($70) Check back soon for links to this spooky collection!

Bolts and Broomsticks

This Spells Trouble

Magic and Mayhem

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!