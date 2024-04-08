Wolverine and the X-Men have been in the spotlight a lot this spring and with the X-Men ‘97 series now streaming on Disney+, it makes sense that fans and bands would be thrilled by their return. The crew over at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has launched a new collection of super comfy tees featuring the mutant ensemble and you’re going to want to make room in your wardrobe for these additions.

Move over Kunuflex, ShredFlex, BorlandFlex and All-Over Polos, RSVLTS’s Dare Mighty Things Crewneck Tees are taking the stage with a wave of X-Men styles that would make Wolverine smile.

Sure, our pal with the adamantium claws had his 15 minutes last week with a series of polos depicting his finest moments, and now he’s back to share the retail space with the rest of the gang.

X-Men "Xavier Institute" – Crewneck Tee

X-Men"Animated Squad" – Crewneck Tee

These classic t-shirts feature logos and images inspired by Xavier Institute, Rogue, Sentinels, Wolverine, and some Savage Land shenanigans (comic storyline).

If that's not enough to sell you on the shirts, maybe this will help: each top is made of a blend of polyester, cotton, and rayon which results in a super soft, perfectly stretchy, breathable piece of clothing that you’ll never want to take off.

X-Men Dare Mighty Things tees are available now on the RSVLTS site are available in sizes XS-4XL for adults and sell for $32.

X-Men "Retro Rogue" – Crewneck Tee

X-Men "Tropical Savage" – Crewneck Tee

X-Men "Savage Land" – Crewneck Tee

X-Men "Mutant Detected" – Crewneck Tee

X-Men "School Pride" – Crewneck Tee

