There’s a new Disney Spirit Jersey in town and this one is perfect for fans who are all about simplicity. Landing today at Disney Store is a Sage Green top that will bring that first hint of spring to your wardrobe.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

When we’re not required to wear work appropriate styles, we are living in Disney Spirit Jerseys! The oversized shirts with drop shoulders and loose torsos are comfy and stylish and even better when decorated with Disney designs.

The Sage Green Spirit Jersey has just arrived at the Disney Store and while its warm color tone is great for Springtime fashion, the biggest thing going for it is the simplistic design.

While there are two options representing Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts, guests can also choose the plain “Disney” that celebrates the entire company.

All three looks feature a puffy white “D” on the chest followed by the specific “Disney” distinction on the back that’s spaced perfectly across the shoulders.

By adding an extra simple “Disney” option to the mix, guests who have been holding off on adding a Spirit Jersey to their collection because of patterns and wording, will find this to be a great first entry to the brand.

The unisex cut of the shirt is designed to look good on all body types and it will pair well with jeans, khakis, leggings, skirts, capris and more!

The Sage Green Spirit Jersey collection is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!