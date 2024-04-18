Take 25% Off $125+ at Disney Store During Swell Savings Event

While we don’t need an excuse to visit Disney Store, we’ll certainly take one! This weekend the online retailer is offering sitewide savings on tons of magical essentials including new arrivals, fan favorite fashions, and seasonal must-haves. Now through Sunday, April 21st guests can take 25% off purchases of $125+ and enjoy free standard shipping too.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening: 

  • Springtime fun, summer vacation, Mother’s Day, Graduation, and Father’s Day are all coming up and if you’re in need of gifts for any of these occasions, Disney Store has you covered.
  • Now through Sunday, guests can enjoy great discounts and take 25% off purchases of $125 (some restrictions apply) including swimwear, jewelry, accessories,
  • To take advantage of the deal, shoppers just need to fill their virtual cart with $125+ (pre-tax) of Disney merchandise then enter the code: SAVEMORE at checkout.
  • But that’s not all, Disney Store usually offers guests free shipping on orders of $75 or more so this special discount automatically includes free shipping! Double win!
  • Don’t know where to begin? We have a few suggestions—featuring existing and new merchandise— for you!

Summer Swim Styles

Minnie Mouse Summer Beach T-Shirt for Women

Mickey Mouse Swim Trunks for Men

Darth Vader Half-Zip Rash Guard for Kids – Star Wars

Elsa Swimsuit Set for Girls – Frozen

Minnie Mouse Cover-Up for Baby

Bonus Savings! Buy one, get one 50% off swim with the code SWIM50

Mother’s Day

Mickey Mouse Icon Beaded Earrings by Rebecca Hook

Minnie Mouse Spirit Jersey for Adults – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024

Snow White Small Slim Bifold Wallet by kate spade new york

Minnie Mouse "Mom" Mug – Disneyland

Disney it's a small world Dress for Women

Graduation

Mickey Mouse and Pluto Graduation Day 2024 Pin – Limited Release

Walt Disney World 2024 Acrylic Photo Frame – 4" x 6"

Mickey Mouse Ear Headband for Adults – Disneyland 2024

Stitch Graduation Plush 2024 – Lilo &amp; Stitch – Small 12 1/2"

Mickey Mouse Graduation Ear Headband for Adults 2024

Vacation

Mickey Mouse Play in the Park Shorts for Girls

Mickey Mouse Standing Family Matching Tank Top for Women – Disneyland

Mickey Mouse Summer Starbucks&reg; Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw – Disneyland

Star Wars Sands of Tatooine Loungefly Mini Backpack

Minnie Mouse Play in the Park Ear Headband

Home

Mickey Mouse Pitcher and Glasses Set

Mickey Mouse Icon Melamine Plate Set

Up Tabletop Light

Mickey Mouse and Friends Cleaning Cloths Set

Bluey Bedding Set – Twin

Ready to stock up on magical merchandise from Disney Store? Now through April 21st, take 25% off sitewide + free shipping on purchases for $125+ with the code SAVEMORE.