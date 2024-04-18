While we don’t need an excuse to visit Disney Store, we’ll certainly take one! This weekend the online retailer is offering sitewide savings on tons of magical essentials including new arrivals, fan favorite fashions, and seasonal must-haves. Now through Sunday, April 21st guests can take 25% off purchases of $125+ and enjoy free standard shipping too.

What’s Happening:

Springtime fun, summer vacation, Mother’s Day, Graduation, and Father’s Day are all coming up and if you’re in need of gifts for any of these occasions, Disney Store has you covered.

(some restrictions apply) including swimwear, jewelry, accessories, To take advantage of the deal, shoppers just need to fill their virtual cart with $125+ (pre-tax) of Disney merchandise then enter the code: SAVEMORE at checkout.

at checkout. But that’s not all, Disney Store usually offers guests free shipping on orders of $75 or more so this special discount automatically includes free shipping! Double win!

Don’t know where to begin? We have a few suggestions—featuring existing and new merchandise— for you!

Summer Swim Styles

Bonus Savings! Buy one, get one 50% off swim with the code SWIM50

Mother’s Day

Graduation

Vacation

Home

Ready to stock up on magical merchandise from Disney Store? Now through April 21st, take 25% off sitewide + free shipping on purchases for $125+ with the code SAVEMORE.