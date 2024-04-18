While we don’t need an excuse to visit Disney Store, we’ll certainly take one! This weekend the online retailer is offering sitewide savings on tons of magical essentials including new arrivals, fan favorite fashions, and seasonal must-haves. Now through Sunday, April 21st guests can take 25% off purchases of $125+ and enjoy free standard shipping too.
What’s Happening:
- Springtime fun, summer vacation, Mother’s Day, Graduation, and Father’s Day are all coming up and if you’re in need of gifts for any of these occasions, Disney Store has you covered.
- Now through Sunday, guests can enjoy great discounts and take 25% off purchases of $125 (some restrictions apply) including swimwear, jewelry, accessories,
- To take advantage of the deal, shoppers just need to fill their virtual cart with $125+ (pre-tax) of Disney merchandise then enter the code: SAVEMORE at checkout.
- But that’s not all, Disney Store usually offers guests free shipping on orders of $75 or more so this special discount automatically includes free shipping! Double win!
- Don’t know where to begin? We have a few suggestions—featuring existing and new merchandise— for you!
Summer Swim StylesMinnie Mouse Summer Beach T-Shirt for Women Mickey Mouse Swim Trunks for Men Darth Vader Half-Zip Rash Guard for Kids – Star Wars Elsa Swimsuit Set for Girls – Frozen Minnie Mouse Cover-Up for Baby
Bonus Savings! Buy one, get one 50% off swim with the code SWIM50
Mother’s DayMickey Mouse Icon Beaded Earrings by Rebecca HookMinnie Mouse Spirit Jersey for Adults – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024Snow White Small Slim Bifold Wallet by kate spade new yorkMinnie Mouse "Mom" Mug – DisneylandDisney it's a small world Dress for Women
GraduationMickey Mouse and Pluto Graduation Day 2024 Pin – Limited ReleaseWalt Disney World 2024 Acrylic Photo Frame – 4" x 6"Mickey Mouse Ear Headband for Adults – Disneyland 2024Stitch Graduation Plush 2024 – Lilo & Stitch – Small 12 1/2"Mickey Mouse Graduation Ear Headband for Adults 2024
VacationMickey Mouse Play in the Park Shorts for GirlsMickey Mouse Standing Family Matching Tank Top for Women – DisneylandMickey Mouse Summer Starbucks® Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw – DisneylandStar Wars Sands of Tatooine Loungefly Mini BackpackMinnie Mouse Play in the Park Ear Headband
HomeMickey Mouse Pitcher and Glasses SetMickey Mouse Icon Melamine Plate SetUp Tabletop LightMickey Mouse and Friends Cleaning Cloths SetBluey Bedding Set – Twin
