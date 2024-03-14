Happy (almost) Spring! Disney Store is treating guests to tiered savings sitewide with discounts up to 30% off! Now through Sunday, March 17th, guests can shop a wide variety of new arrivals, Easter presents, swimwear for spring and summertime fun and so much more.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Easter, Spring Break, and summertime are fast approaching and that means it’s time to shop for gifts, refresh spaces in your home and update your wardrobe. Where’s your first stop? Disney Store!
- Hundreds of items are on sale as part of this weekend’s Sitewide Savings event that runs through Sunday, March 17th. Disney Store is offering two levels of discounts—including select sale items— with savings up to 30% off:
- 20% on orders of $100 or more
- 30% on orders of $150 or more
- Guests can enjoy free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax) as part of this sale.
- Whether you’re stocking up for Easter 2024, selecting new luggage for that upcoming vacation, or planning to make a splash in new swimwear, you won’t want to miss out on this deal.
- To take advantage of the Sitewide Savings fill your digital carts with magical merchandise and enter the code: SAVEMORE at checkout.
- Don’t know where to begin? We have a few suggestions—featuring existing and new merchandise— for you!
New, New, New
Mickey Mouse Icon Polo Shirt for Men by Nike – Floral
Winnie the Pooh Baby Seat Cover by Milk Snob
Orange Bird T-Shirt for Adults – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024
Easter Gifts
Lightning McQueen Light-Up Bubble Wand – Cars
Stitch Plush Easter Bunny – Lilo & Stitch – Medium 13"
Star Light-Up Magnetic Shoulder Plush – Wish
Doc McStuffins "Time for Your Checkup" Doll Set – 11 1/2"
Sale
Mickey Mouse Peace Sign Fleece Top for Women
Heffalumps and Woozles MagicBand+ – Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day – Disney100 – Limited Edition
Minnie Mouse First Birthday Gift Set for Baby – Pink
Main Street U.S.A. Parlor Dress – Disney Parks Dress Shop
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Clogs for Kids by Crocs
Swimwear
Mickey Mouse Rash Guard for Baby
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Swimsuit for Women
Mickey Mouse Swim Trunks for Boys
Mickey Mouse Swim Trunks for Men
Ariel Swimsuit for Girls – The Little Mermaid
Ready to stock up on magical merchandise from Disney Store? Now through March 17th, Save Up to 30% off sitewide with the code SAVEMORE.