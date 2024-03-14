Happy (almost) Spring! Disney Store is treating guests to tiered savings sitewide with discounts up to 30% off! Now through Sunday, March 17th, guests can shop a wide variety of new arrivals, Easter presents, swimwear for spring and summertime fun and so much more.

Easter, Spring Break, and summertime are fast approaching and that means it’s time to shop for gifts, refresh spaces in your home and update your wardrobe. Where’s your first stop? Disney Store!

Hundreds of items are on sale as part of this weekend’s Sitewide Savings event 20% on orders of $100 or more 30% on orders of $150 or more

Guests can enjoy free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax) as part of this sale.

Whether you’re stocking up for Easter 2024, selecting new luggage for that upcoming vacation, or planning to make a splash in new swimwear, you won’t want to miss out on this deal.

To take advantage of the Sitewide Savings fill your digital carts with magical merchandise and enter the code: SAVEMORE at checkout.

at checkout. Don’t know where to begin? We have a few suggestions—featuring existing and new merchandise— for you!

New, New, New

Pixar Tote Bag by Harveys

Mickey Mouse Icon Polo Shirt for Men by Nike – Floral

Winnie the Pooh Baby Seat Cover by Milk Snob

Ratatouille Sling Bag

Orange Bird T-Shirt for Adults – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024

Easter Gifts

Lightning McQueen Light-Up Bubble Wand – Cars

Disney Princess Tea Party Set

Stitch Plush Easter Bunny – Lilo & Stitch – Medium 13"

Star Light-Up Magnetic Shoulder Plush – Wish

Doc McStuffins "Time for Your Checkup" Doll Set – 11 1/2"

Sale

Mickey Mouse Peace Sign Fleece Top for Women

Heffalumps and Woozles MagicBand+ – Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day – Disney100 – Limited Edition

Minnie Mouse First Birthday Gift Set for Baby – Pink

Main Street U.S.A. Parlor Dress – Disney Parks Dress Shop

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Clogs for Kids by Crocs

Swimwear

Mickey Mouse Rash Guard for Baby

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Swimsuit for Women

Mickey Mouse Swim Trunks for Boys

Mickey Mouse Swim Trunks for Men

Ariel Swimsuit for Girls – The Little Mermaid

