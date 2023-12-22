Enjoy End of Year Savings at shopDisney with Discounts Up to 30% Off Sitewide

We can’t resist a sale, especially one on shopDisney! Christmas is just days away and while last minute shipping dates are past, you can still gift some Disney magic to arrive at a later date. This weekend, the online retailer is offering sitewide savings on exciting new arrivals, delightful seasonal gifts, and even swimwear for spring and summer time fun. Now through Sunday, December 24th guests can take up to 30% off sitewide.

What’s Happening: 

  • Whether you’re handing out belated Christmas gifts (no shame here), or getting a jump start on Valentine’s Day, birthday and anniversary shopping, don’t miss the sitewide savings at shopDisney!
  • Hundreds of items are on sale as part of this weekend’s Sitewide Savings event that runs through Sunday, December 24th. shopDisney is offering two levels of discounts—including select sale items— with savings up to 30% off:
    • 20% on orders of $100 or more
    • 30% on orders of $150 or more
  • Guests can enjoy free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax) as part of this sale.
  • Whether you’re stocking up for Hanukkah and Christmas 2024, selecting new luggage for that upcoming vacation, or planning to make a splash in new swimwear, you won’t want to miss out on this deal.
  • To take advantage of the Sitewide Savings fill your digital carts with magical merchandise and enter the code: SAVEMORE at checkout.
  • Don’t know where to begin? We have a few suggestions—featuring existing and new merchandise— for you!

New, New, New

Anytime Fun

Haunkkah and Christmas

Swimwear

Ready to stock up on magical merchandise from shopDisney? Now through December 24th, Save Up to 30% off sitewide with the code SAVEMORE.