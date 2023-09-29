Today Only! Save 30% on Star Wars Lightsabers and Hilts at shopDisney

The Force is strong with shopDisney and their lineup of Star Wars inspired Legacy Lightsabers! Today only, guests can save 30% off select lightsabers and hilts including designs for Luke Skywalker (Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary), Yoda, Count Dooku, the Darksaber and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If you’ve always wanted to add a Star Wars lightsaber to your collection, or acquire another one (!) today’s the day to do it!

Today only (September 29th) shopDisney is offering 30% off select Lightsabers and hilts

Links to our favorite selections can be found below and the entire assortment can be viewed on shopDisney.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy LIGHTSABER Collectible Set – Star Wars

Legacy LIGHTSABER Darksaber Set – Star Wars

Kylo Ren LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Count Dooku Hilt – Star Wars

Luke Skywalker 40th Anniversary Legacy LIGHTSABER Set – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Mace Windu Custom Lightsaber – Star Wars Light Saber | Lightsaber

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!