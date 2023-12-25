It’s Back! Finish Out 2023 with Incredible Savings During shopDisney’s Twice Upon a Year Sale

It’s that time again! shopDisney’s Twice Upon A Year sale is back and guests can take advantage of incredible savings with discounts up to 50% off! As always, this shopping event offers deep discounts on thousands of products spanning fashion, toys, home and accessories, basically the best Disney merchandise out there!
What’s Happening:
- It’s back, shopDisney’s biannual Twice Upon A Year Sale kicks off today with savings up to 50% off. From fun fashions and holiday discounts to terrific toys, perfect plush, and delightful decor, there’s no shortage of Disney merchandise to acquire.
- Best of all, the price you see is the price you pay, no code needed. The deal applies to new markdowns, seasonal clothing, toys, swim, accessories and so much more.
- Guests can also take advantage of a special freebie, they can use the code: SHIPMAGIC on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping!
- Links to some of our favorite items as well as the best deals can be found below. Happy shopping!
Toys
Long winter days are the perfect time to stretch your imagination and these toys and playsets will have kids (and kids at heart) dreaming up new adventures for their favorite characters.Ewok Figurine Set – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th AnniversaryAriel's Adventures Story Set – The Little Mermaid – Live Action FilmX-Men Team X-Jet & Storm Action Figure Set – X-Men '97Tenoo Jedi Temple Play Set- Star Wars: Young Jedi AdventuresLEGO Hulkbuster 76210 – Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron
Shop more Disney Toys.
Family Fashion Faves
Dress the whole crew in Disney styles all year long.Mickey Mouse and Goofy Holiday Homestead Zip Hoodie for BabyDisney Classics Christmas T-Shirt for KidsCaptain America Pullover Hoodie for Adults by Heroes & Villains – Avengers 60th AnniversaryWalt Disney World Fleece Spirit Jersey for Girls – Pastel PinkMickey Mouse Icon Shorts for Adults by Tommy Hilfiger – Disney100
Shop more Disney Clothing.
High End Fashion
Treat yourself (or a loved one) to designer Disney bags and accessories from Dooney & Bourke, Coach, and Harveys that are perfect for your Disney adventures no matter the season.Donald and Daisy Duck Wristlet by COACHDisney100 Dooney & Bourke Shoulder BagMickey Mouse Rogue Bag by COACHHocus Pocus Tote Bag by HarveysThe Lion King Dooney & Bourke Tote
Around the Home
Bring the Disney magic to every corner of your home with kitchen essentials, unique artwork, blankets and even styles for your pets.The Little Mermaid Throw – Live Action FilmMickey Mouse and Friends "100 Years of Music and Wonder" Deluxe Print – Disney100 Special MomentsEncanto Serving BowlDisney Classics Christmas Holiday Oven Mitt and Spatula SetCoco Pet Lead Set
Shop more Disney Home Essentials.
Collectibles
You can forever commemorate your Disney fandom with pins and display pieces inspired by favorite characters from Marvel, Star Wars, and other Disney stories.Kawlan Roken Pop! Vinyl Bobble-Head by Funko – Star Wars: Obi-Wan KenobiBo-Katan Kryze Special Edition Doll – Star Wars – 11"Snow White Inspired Disney Princess Doll by CreativeSoul PhotographyTinker Bell Light-Up Figure – Peter PanMinnie Mouse Figure – Disney100
Shop more Disney Collectibles.
Holiday
The holidays may be over, and that means deep discounts on seasonal merchandise. Plan for the next magical adventure with stylish accessories and decor for the whole family.Wakanda Starbucks Mug Ornament – Been There Series – Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverMickey and Minnie Mouse Hanukkah Light-Up Loungefly Mini BackpackMickey Mouse Icon Holiday Tree SkirtMickey Mouse Icon Homestead Slippers for AdultsMickey Mouse Ear Holiday Bucket Hat for Adults
Shop more Disney Holiday
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!