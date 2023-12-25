It’s Back! Finish Out 2023 with Incredible Savings During shopDisney’s Twice Upon a Year Sale

It’s that time again! shopDisney’s Twice Upon A Year sale is back and guests can take advantage of incredible savings with discounts up to 50% off! As always, this shopping event offers deep discounts on thousands of products spanning fashion, toys, home and accessories, basically the best Disney merchandise out there!

What’s Happening:

  • It’s back, shopDisney’s biannual Twice Upon A Year Sale kicks off today with savings up to 50% off. From fun fashions and holiday discounts to terrific toys, perfect plush, and delightful decor, there’s no shortage of Disney merchandise to acquire.
  • Best of all, the price you see is the price you pay, no code needed. The deal applies to new markdowns, seasonal clothing, toys, swim, accessories and so much more.
  • Guests can also take advantage of a special freebie, they can use the code: SHIPMAGIC on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping!
  • Links to some of our favorite items as well as the best deals can be found below. Happy shopping!

Toys

Long winter days are the perfect time to stretch your imagination and these toys and playsets will have kids (and kids at heart) dreaming up new adventures for their favorite characters.

Ewok Figurine Set – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary

Ariel's Adventures Story Set – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film

X-Men Team X-Jet & Storm Action Figure Set – X-Men '97

Tenoo Jedi Temple Play Set- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

LEGO Hulkbuster 76210 – Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron

Family Fashion Faves

Dress the whole crew in Disney styles all year long.

Mickey Mouse and Goofy Holiday Homestead Zip Hoodie for Baby

Disney Classics Christmas T-Shirt for Kids

Captain America Pullover Hoodie for Adults by Heroes & Villains – Avengers 60th Anniversary

Walt Disney World Fleece Spirit Jersey for Girls – Pastel Pink

Mickey Mouse Icon Shorts for Adults by Tommy Hilfiger – Disney100

High End Fashion

Treat yourself (or a loved one) to designer Disney bags and accessories from Dooney & Bourke, Coach, and Harveys that are perfect for your Disney adventures no matter the season.

Donald and Daisy Duck Wristlet by COACH

Disney100 Dooney & Bourke Shoulder Bag

Mickey Mouse Rogue Bag by COACH

Hocus Pocus Tote Bag by Harveys

The Lion King Dooney & Bourke Tote

Around the Home

Bring the Disney magic to every corner of your home with kitchen essentials, unique artwork, blankets and even styles for your pets.

The Little Mermaid Throw – Live Action Film

Mickey Mouse and Friends "100 Years of Music and Wonder" Deluxe Print – Disney100 Special Moments

Encanto Serving Bowl

Disney Classics Christmas Holiday Oven Mitt and Spatula Set

Coco Pet Lead Set

Collectibles

You can forever commemorate your Disney fandom with pins and display pieces inspired by favorite characters from Marvel, Star Wars, and other Disney stories.

Kawlan Roken Pop! Vinyl Bobble-Head by Funko – Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Bo-Katan Kryze Special Edition Doll – Star Wars – 11"

Snow White Inspired Disney Princess Doll by CreativeSoul Photography

Tinker Bell Light-Up Figure – Peter Pan

Minnie Mouse Figure – Disney100

Holiday

The holidays may be over, and that means deep discounts on seasonal merchandise. Plan for the next magical adventure with stylish accessories and decor for the whole family.

Wakanda Starbucks Mug Ornament – Been There Series – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Hanukkah Light-Up Loungefly Mini Backpack

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Tree Skirt

Mickey Mouse Icon Homestead Slippers for Adults

Mickey Mouse Ear Holiday Bucket Hat for Adults

