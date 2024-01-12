Sensational Seven: Cheshire Cat – January 9th Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show

Welcome to the “Sensational Seven” featured in the January 9th Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show. Disneyland Paris’ new Electric Sky Parade has all eyes across the pond. Among the unique offerings at the European Disney park is Alice’s Curious Labryinth which inspires this week’s Sensational Seven theme – Cheshire Cat.

My Sleepy Pick

Woke up late? Need to hide bed head? Toss your hair under this black ball cap. The iridescent ink tree

My Happy Pick

Brighten your day with a Joey Chou vinyl figure featuring that mad kitty from Wonderland.

My Grumpy Pick

Drive away the morning fog or midday slump sipping coffee from this color changing mug. The cheshire cat stripes disappear when hot water is added to the mug.

My Dopey Pick

As sparkly as Dopey’s eyes in the mine, who knew Swarovski offered their crystals in removable stickers? Bring some Wonderland shimmer to your phone or favorite water bottle.

My Sneezy Pick

Keeping tissues close by is easy with this cheshire cat crossbody bag. The cat’s smile and eyes glow in the dark.

My Bashful Pick

Don’t want to show off your adoration of the mad kitty. Sneak the love onto your feet and out of sight with these snuggly socks.

My Doc Pick

The cheshire cat’s signature pink stripes are boldly expressed in a Hot Topic hoodie. Large lettering declares “We’re all mad here” across the back along with a cat tail hanging down while the cat’s grinning face is all that remains on the front chest pocket.

