“Barely Necessities” Presents Sensational Seven Merchandise Selections for December 19th

Welcome to the "Sensational Seven" featured in the December 19th Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show. This morning Disney Parks announced Walt Disney World will welcome a new Little Mermaid show at Disney's Hollywood Studios so Rebekah gathered items featuring Ariel.

My Sleepy Pick

Curl up with a storybook illustrated with early designs from the development of The Little Mermaid.

Disney Animated Classics: The Little Mermaid

My Happy Pick

Always happy when I sip a warm beverage during these colder winter months from something exquisite. The golden handle caught my eye along with the inspirational message and characters from the live action The Little Mermaid.

The Little Mermaid ''My Voice Is a Treasure'' Mug – Live Action Film | shopDisney

My Grumpy Pick

Fight off the grumps, toss your hair up under this cap and embrace the message to “Carry Your Dreams Further”

Samii Ryan Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel & Flounder Cap | BoxLunch

My Dopey Pick

Typically I’m inspired to make a sparkly choice due to Dopey’s sparkling eyes while digging in the mine. Today being so close to Christmas time and perhaps you are still seeking a purchase for a child on your list. So I’m selecting a kit that lets you build your own jewelry featuring several princesses including Ariel. It still has a bit of sparkle here and there with glitter beads.

Tara Toy Disney Princess Necklace Activity Set

My Sneezy Pick

With this BoxLunch exclusive backpack you’ll have tissues at the ready. It captures the moment Ariel hugs Prince Eric’s statue in her grotto and has a dinglehopper zipper pull.

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel & Prince Eric Statue Mini Backpack – BoxLunch Exclusive

My Bashful Pick

Showcase your love of Ariel without fanfare, subtlety with this floaty pen.

Disney The Little Mermaid Characters Floaty Pen | BoxLunch

My Doc Pick

Finally we come to Doc, the foundational dwarf, the leader, so I’ve gone with the traditional Mattel representation of the live-action Ariel. This doll is near the top of Amazon’s charts in its category. While making this list I was surprised to see it (at the time this was published) outranking Asha the latest Disney heroine and Barbie.

Mattel Disney the Little Mermaid Ariel Doll, Mermaid Fashion Doll

