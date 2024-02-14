Tiki Mug Created by Artist SHAG Allegedly Rejected by Disney for “Cultural Appropriation”

Longtime Disney artist SHAG appears to be having some arguments with the company, as a design of his was allegedly rejected for “cultural appropriation.”

Josh Agle, better known as SHAG, has been creating Tiki-inspired art independently, as well as for Disney, for decades now.

However, one recently commissioned piece from “a major corporation” was reportedly rejected for possible “cultural appropriation.”

The Tiki mug shown in this post is titled “Kapu Akua,” which means “Forbidden God” in Hawaiian.

The design was initially created for “a major corporation,” which given the artist’s prior work, is more than likely Disney. However, they went on to reject the design, explaining that they were wary of cultural appropriation and being offensive to some people.

It should be noted that the mug closely resembles one of the Tiki gods featured in Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room

SHAG shared on his Instagram account that the mug has in-fact been released through Lost Temple Traders

He went on to say that he knows “this major corporation isn’t happy that I went ahead and released this, but I’m not happy with this major corporation. They didn’t give me a single sample of the art, merchandise, or apparel that I designed for them last summer, despite me asking several times. In fact, no one ever even answered my requests.”

Sadly, the mugs are now sold out through Lost Temple Traders.