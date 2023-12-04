12 Days of Holiday Savings: Take Up to 40% Off Adults & Kids’ Clothing at shopDisney

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but holiday gifting is so delightful! This winter, shopDisney is treating guests to 12 Days of Holiday Savings across their site so fans can share more magic with those they love. For a limited time guests can take up to 40% off Adult & Kids' Clothing.

 

What’s Happening:

  • ‘Tis the season and shopDisney is wishing everyone Happy Holidays with their 12 Days of Holiday Savings. To kick things off they’re offering guests up to 40% off Adult and Kids’ clothing that spans a wide range of fashion essentials.
  • There’s no code needed to take advantage of this special 12 Days of Magical Deals sale, just  fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.
  • There’s so much to shop for and we’re highlighting a few of our favorite items below. Happy shopping!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Hoping to deliver merriment to friends and family this Christmas? shopDisney has you covered. Here are some of the items that are on our wish lists!

12 Days of Magical Deals

Save Up to 40% on Adult & Kids’ Clothing

shopDisney’s annual shopping event kicks off with savings on apparel for the whole family.

Outerwear

Whether you’re in search of a puffy jacket or a perfect park day hoodie, you need some Disney in your wardrobe. Here are some styles that we love.

Star Wars Hooded Jacket for Kids

Minnie Mouse Bow Lightweight Puffy Jacket for Kids

Kermit Pullover Hoodie for Women – The Muppets

Disney Classic Characters Denim Jacket by Cakeworthy -&nbsp;Disney100

Mickey Mouse Pieced Fleece Jacket for Adults

Pajamas

Get cozy this winter (or stay cool!) with fun pajama styles designed for Dads, Moms and kids too.

Encanto PJ PALS for Kids

Disney Princess Nightgown for Girls

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Sleep Set for Baby

The Haunted Mansion Short Sleepwear Set for Women

101 Dalmatians Sleep Set for Women by Munki Munki

Spirit Jerseys

You know you want one! If this is your first Spirit Jersey, it won’t be your last and if you're back to add to your collection, we totally understand.

Walt Disney World Fleece Spirit Jersey for Girls – Pastel Pink

Disney100 Platinum Celebration Finale Spirit Jersey for Kids – Walt Disney World

Mickey Mouse and Friends Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disney100 Special Moments

Spider-Man Spirit Jersey for Adults

Pixar Fuzzy Fun Spirit Jersey for Adults

Disney100

The celebration is winding to a close, but you haven’t missed out yet. Commemorate the incredible 100 Year of Wonder with these must-have selections.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Fashion T-Shirt for Girls – Disney100 Special Moments

Sleeping Beauty Castle Pullover for Kids – Disney100 – Disneyland

Mickey Mouse Skirt for Adults by Tommy Hilfiger – Disney100

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Vans – Disney100

Disneyland Joggers for Adults – Disney100

Fandom Fashion

Dress to rep your favorite movie, character, or franchise with these cool apparel styles.

Grogu Costume Bodysuit for Baby – Star Wars

Miles Morales Raglan T-Shirt for Kids – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Avengers Woven Shirt for Adults by Heroes &amp; Villains – 60th Anniversary

Star Wars Saga Family Matching Hooded Robe for Kids

Ahsoka Tano Pullover Hoodie for Women – Star Wars: Ahsoka

Love what you see here? Check out the full lineup on shopDisney. Happy Shopping!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

