12 Days of Holiday Savings: Take Up to 40% Off Adults & Kids’ Clothing at shopDisney

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but holiday gifting is so delightful! This winter, shopDisney is treating guests to 12 Days of Holiday Savings across their site so fans can share more magic with those they love. For a limited time guests can take up to 40% off Adult & Kids' Clothing.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- ‘Tis the season and shopDisney is wishing everyone Happy Holidays with their 12 Days of Holiday Savings. To kick things off they’re offering guests up to 40% off Adult and Kids’ clothing that spans a wide range of fashion essentials.
- There’s no code needed to take advantage of this special 12 Days of Magical Deals sale, just fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.
- There’s so much to shop for and we’re highlighting a few of our favorite items below. Happy shopping!
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Hoping to deliver merriment to friends and family this Christmas? shopDisney has you covered. Here are some of the items that are on our wish lists!
12 Days of Magical Deals
Save Up to 40% on Adult & Kids’ Clothing
shopDisney’s annual shopping event kicks off with savings on apparel for the whole family.
Outerwear
Whether you’re in search of a puffy jacket or a perfect park day hoodie, you need some Disney in your wardrobe. Here are some styles that we love.Star Wars Hooded Jacket for Kids Minnie Mouse Bow Lightweight Puffy Jacket for Kids Kermit Pullover Hoodie for Women – The Muppets Disney Classic Characters Denim Jacket by Cakeworthy - Disney100 Mickey Mouse Pieced Fleece Jacket for Adults
Pajamas
Get cozy this winter (or stay cool!) with fun pajama styles designed for Dads, Moms and kids too.Encanto PJ PALS for Kids Disney Princess Nightgown for Girls Mickey and Minnie Mouse Sleep Set for Baby The Haunted Mansion Short Sleepwear Set for Women 101 Dalmatians Sleep Set for Women by Munki Munki
Spirit Jerseys
You know you want one! If this is your first Spirit Jersey, it won’t be your last and if you're back to add to your collection, we totally understand.Walt Disney World Fleece Spirit Jersey for Girls – Pastel Pink Disney100 Platinum Celebration Finale Spirit Jersey for Kids – Walt Disney World Mickey Mouse and Friends Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disney100 Special Moments Spider-Man Spirit Jersey for Adults Pixar Fuzzy Fun Spirit Jersey for Adults
Disney100
The celebration is winding to a close, but you haven’t missed out yet. Commemorate the incredible 100 Year of Wonder with these must-have selections.Mickey Mouse and Friends Fashion T-Shirt for Girls – Disney100 Special Moments Sleeping Beauty Castle Pullover for Kids – Disney100 – Disneyland Mickey Mouse Skirt for Adults by Tommy Hilfiger – Disney100 Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Vans – Disney100 Disneyland Joggers for Adults – Disney100
Fandom Fashion
Dress to rep your favorite movie, character, or franchise with these cool apparel styles.Grogu Costume Bodysuit for Baby – Star Wars Miles Morales Raglan T-Shirt for Kids – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Avengers Woven Shirt for Adults by Heroes & Villains – 60th Anniversary Star Wars Saga Family Matching Hooded Robe for Kids Ahsoka Tano Pullover Hoodie for Women – Star Wars: Ahsoka
Love what you see here? Check out the full lineup on shopDisney. Happy Shopping!
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com