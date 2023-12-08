12 Days of Holiday Savings: Up to 40% Off Drinkware

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but holiday gifting is so delightful! This winter, shopDisney is treating guests to 12 Days of Holiday Savings across their site so fans can share more magic with those they love. For a limited time guests can take up to 40% Off Drinkware.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- ‘Tis the season and shopDisney is wishing everyone Happy Holidays with their 12 Days of Holiday Savings. Today’s highlighted deal is Up to 40% Off Drinkware including mugs, tumblers, and water bottles.
- Up to 40% savings kick in when guests take an Extra 25% Off select items with the code: DISNEYPAL.
- There’s so much to shop for and we’re highlighting a few of our favorite items below. Happy shopping!
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Hoping to deliver merriment to friends and family this Christmas? shopDisney has you covered. Here are some of the items that are on our wish lists!
12 Days of Holiday Savings
Up to 40% Off Frozen Favorites
shopDisney’s annual shopping event highlights discounts on drinkware styles that the whole family will appreciate. Guests can secure the best savings when they take an extra 25% off with the code: DISNEYPAL.
MugsThe Little Mermaid "My Voice Is a Treasure" Mug – Live Action FilmFantasyland Castle Floral MugScrooge McDuck Sculpted Mug – Pirates of the CaribbeanFantasyland Castle Latte MugOrange Bird "Serving Up Sunshine Since 1971" Mug
Tumblers with a StrawMinnie Mouse Icon Floral Stainless Steel Tumbler with StrawGrogu Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw – Star Wars: The MandalorianWalt Disney World Geometric Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – RedMickey Mouse Balloon Tumbler with StrawDisney Parks Food Icons Tumbler with Straw
Travel TumblersWalt Disney World Starbucks Travel TumblerWakanda Starbucks Stainless Steel Tumbler – Been There Series – Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverDisneyland Starbucks Ceramic TumblerIndiana Jones Stainless Steel TumblerWalt Disney World Starbucks Travel Tumbler
Water BottlesAvatar: The Way of Water Stainless Steel Canteen by CorkcicleMickey Mouse "Mickey's Garden" Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In StrawStitch Stainless Steel Water BottleWalt Disney World Stainless Steel Starbucks Water BottleAvengers Stainless Steel Starbucks Water Bottle
Love what you see here? Check out the full lineup on shopDisney. Happy Shopping!
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
