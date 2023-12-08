12 Days of Holiday Savings: Up to 40% Off Drinkware

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but holiday gifting is so delightful! This winter, shopDisney is treating guests to 12 Days of Holiday Savings across their site so fans can share more magic with those they love. For a limited time guests can take up to 40% Off Drinkware.

 

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • ‘Tis the season and shopDisney is wishing everyone Happy Holidays with their 12 Days of Holiday Savings. Today’s highlighted deal is Up to 40% Off Drinkware including mugs, tumblers, and water bottles.
  • Up to 40% savings kick in when guests take an Extra 25% Off select items with the code: DISNEYPAL. 
  • There’s so much to shop for and we’re highlighting a few of our favorite items below. Happy shopping!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Hoping to deliver merriment to friends and family this Christmas? shopDisney has you covered. Here are some of the items that are on our wish lists!

12 Days of Holiday Savings

Up to 40% Off Frozen Favorites

shopDisney’s annual shopping event highlights discounts on drinkware styles that the whole family will appreciate. Guests can secure the best savings when they take an extra 25% off with the code: DISNEYPAL.

Mugs

The Little Mermaid "My Voice Is a Treasure" Mug – Live Action Film

Fantasyland Castle Floral Mug

Scrooge McDuck Sculpted Mug – Pirates of the Caribbean

Fantasyland Castle Latte Mug

Orange Bird "Serving Up Sunshine Since 1971" Mug

Tumblers with a Straw

Minnie Mouse Icon Floral Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw

Grogu Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Walt Disney World Geometric Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Red

Mickey Mouse Balloon Tumbler with Straw

Disney Parks Food Icons Tumbler with Straw

Travel Tumblers

Walt Disney World Starbucks Travel Tumbler

Wakanda Starbucks Stainless Steel Tumbler – Been There Series – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Disneyland Starbucks Ceramic Tumbler

Indiana Jones Stainless Steel Tumbler

Walt Disney World Starbucks Travel Tumbler

Water Bottles

Avatar: The Way of Water Stainless Steel Canteen by Corkcicle

Mickey Mouse "Mickey's Garden" Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw

Stitch Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Walt Disney World Stainless Steel Starbucks Water Bottle

Avengers Stainless Steel Starbucks Water Bottle

Love what you see here? Check out the full lineup on shopDisney. Happy Shopping!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

