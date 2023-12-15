12 Days of Holiday Savings: Up to 50% Off Clothing, Toys and More

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but holiday gifting is so delightful! This winter, shopDisney is treating guests to 12 Days of Holiday Savings across their site so fans can share more magic with those they love. For a limited time guests can enjoy Up to 50% Off Clothing, Toys and More.

 

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • ‘Tis the season and shopDisney is wishing everyone Happy Holidays with their 12 Days of Holiday Savings. Today’s highlighted deal is Up to 50% Off Clothing, Toys and More such as Spirit Jerseys, classic dolls, accessories and other magical goodies.
  • There’s no code needed to take advantage of this special 12 Days of Holiday Savings sale, just fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.
  • There’s so much to shop for and we’re highlighting a few of our favorite items below. Happy shopping!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Hoping to deliver merriment to friends and family this Christmas? shopDisney has you covered. Here are some of the items that are on our wish lists!

12 Days of Holiday Savings

Up to 50% Off Clothing, Toys and More

shopDisney’s annual shopping event highlights discounts during the festive season and guests can save Up to 50% on a wide selection of clothing, toys, and other fun Disney selections.

Clothing

Mickey Mouse and Friends Hanukkah Pullover Hoodie for Adults

Encanto Zip Hoodie for Kids

Frozen Dress for Girls

Mickey Mouse Icon Jogger Pants for Adults by Tommy Hilfiger – Disney100

Jasmine Bodysuit for Baby – Aladdin

Toys

Pocahontas Classic Doll – 11 1/2&#39;&#39;

Pirates of the Caribbean Pirate Roleplay Set

The Mandalorian Voice Changing Mask – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Obi-Wan Kenobi LIGHTSABER Toy – Star Wars

Space Mountain Model Kit

And More

Kermit Throw Pillow – The Muppets

EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2023 Loungefly Mini Backpack

Walt Disney World Resort Mug

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Family Matching Slippers and Socks Set for Adults

Barely Necessities Picks

Disneyland Holiday Stainless Steel Starbucks Water Bottle

Mickey Mouse Holiday Stocking

Mickey Mouse Fold-Up Play Set

Mickey Mouse and Friends &#39;&#39;Piccadilly Paisley&#39;&#39; RFID Crossbody Bag by Vera Bradley

Peter Pan Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Bag

Love what you see here? Check out the full lineup on shopDisney. Happy Shopping!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.