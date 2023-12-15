12 Days of Holiday Savings: Up to 50% Off Clothing, Toys and More

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but holiday gifting is so delightful! This winter, shopDisney is treating guests to 12 Days of Holiday Savings across their site so fans can share more magic with those they love. For a limited time guests can enjoy Up to 50% Off Clothing, Toys and More.

‘Tis the season and shopDisney is wishing everyone Happy Holidays with their 12 Days of Holiday Savings. Today’s highlighted deal is Up to 50% Off Clothing, Toys and More such as Spirit Jerseys, classic dolls, accessories and other magical goodies.

There’s no code needed to take advantage of this special 12 Days of Holiday Savings sale, just fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.

There’s so much to shop for and we’re highlighting a few of our favorite items below. Happy shopping!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Hoping to deliver merriment to friends and family this Christmas? shopDisney has you covered. Here are some of the items that are on our wish lists!

shopDisney’s annual shopping event highlights discounts during the festive season and guests can save Up to 50% on a wide selection of clothing, toys, and other fun Disney selections.

Love what you see here? Check out the full lineup on shopDisney. Happy Shopping!

