12 Days of Magical Deals: Up to 50% Off Clothing, Toys and More

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but holiday gifting is so delightful! This winter, shopDisney is treating guests to 12 Days of Holiday Savings across their site so fans can share more magic with those they love. For a limited time guests can enjoy Up to 50% Off Clothing, Toys and More.

 

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • ‘Tis the season and shopDisney is wishing everyone Happy Holidays with their 12 Days of Holiday Savings. Today’s highlighted deal is Up to 50% Off Clothing, Toys and More such as Spirit Jerseys, classic dolls, accessories and other magical goodies.
  • There’s no code needed to take advantage of this special 12 Days of Holiday Savings sale, just fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in. 
  • There’s so much to shop for and we’re highlighting a few of our favorite items below. Happy shopping!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Hoping to deliver merriment to friends and family this Christmas? shopDisney has you covered. Here are some of the items that are on our wish lists!

12 Days of Holiday Savings

Up to 50% Off Clothing, Toys and More

shopDisney’s annual shopping event highlights discounts during the festive season and guests can save Up to 50% on a wide selection of clothing, toys, and other fun Disney selections.

Clothing

Genie Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Kids – Aladdin

Chip &#39;n Dale and Pluto Homestead Gift Set for Baby

Cars Land Neon Lights Spirit Jersey for Adults

Mickey Mouse Skirt for Adults by Tommy Hilfiger – Disney100

Olaf Jogger Pants for Women – Frozen

Toys

Frozen 2 Classic Doll Gift Set

Aurora Light-Up Wand – Sleeping Beauty

Mickey Mouse Disney Junior Kitchen Play Set

Heavy Metal Mater Die Cast Set – Cars

Lightsaber – YODA Lightsaber | Lightsabers |

And More!

Finding Nemo Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 20th Anniversary – Limited Release

Mickey Mouse and Friends "Piccadilly Paisley" Campus Backpack by Vera Bradley

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Ornament Throw Pillow

Kermit Clogs for Adults by Crocs – The Muppets

Pua Plush – Moana – Medium 13"

Barely Necessities Picks

Disney Cruise Line Ship Playset

Sleeping Beauty Castle Dooney &amp; Bourke Tote Bag – Disneyland

Avatar Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc.

Princess Leia Dress for Adults – Star Wars

Mickey Mouse Disney Parks Rolling Luggage – Small – 18"

Love what you see here? Check out the full lineup on shopDisney. Happy Shopping!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

