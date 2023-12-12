12 Days of Holiday Savings: Up to 50% Off Holiday Favorites

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but holiday gifting is so delightful! This winter, shopDisney is treating guests to 12 Days of Holiday Savings across their site so fans can share more magic with those they love. For a limited time guests can enjoyUp to 50% Off Holiday Favorites.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- ‘Tis the season and shopDisney is wishing everyone Happy Holidays with their 12 Days of Holiday Savings. Today’s highlighted deal is Up to 50% Off Holiday Favorites like ornaments, pajamas, home decor and more.
- There’s no code needed to take advantage of this special 12 Days of Holiday Savings sale, just fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.
- There’s so much to shop for and we’re highlighting a few of our favorite items below. Happy shopping!
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Hoping to deliver merriment to friends and family this Christmas? shopDisney has you covered. Here are some of the items that are on our wish lists!
12 Days of Holiday Savings
Up tp 50% Off Holiday Favorites
shopDisney’s annual shopping event highlights discounts during the festive season and today’s deal is Up to 50% Off Holiday Favorites including toys, apparel and other fun gifts.
For HerMinnie Mouse Holiday Homestead Pullover Sweatshirt for Women Mickey and Minnie Mouse Homestead Bracelet by BaubleBar Disney Classics Christmas Dooney & Bourke Tote Minnie Mouse Bow Sketchbook Ornament Minnie Mouse Holiday Cardigan for Women
For HimStitch Holiday Sweater for Men Bruno Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Encanto Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Long Sleeve Button Front Shirt for Men Hulk Nutcracker Figure Mickey Mouse Holiday Family Matching Sweater for Men
For the KidsMinnie Mouse Holiday Toffee Pudding Disney Munchlings Plush – Season's Sweetings – Medium 15 3/4" Mickey Mouse Homestead Gift Set for Baby Star Wars "Merry Sithmas" T-Shirt for Kids Mickey Mouse Holiday Knit Hat for Kids Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Slap Bracelet
Barely Necessities PicksMickey Mouse and Friends Disney Parks Holiday Train Set Minnie Mouse Holiday Stocking Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Plate Set Hanukkah Light-Up Ear Headband for Adults Redd Sketchbook Ornament – Pirates of the Caribbean
Love what you see here? Check out the full lineup on shopDisney. Happy Shopping!
