31 Days of Deals: $16 Kids’ Graphic Tees

Halloween spooks are nearly here but don’t worry, shopDisney isn’t interested in tricks, this month is all about the treats! For all of October shopDisney will host 31 Days of Deals with special discounts on categorized merchandise spanning the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today guests can stock up on fashion apparel with $16 Kids’ Graphic Tees.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

31 Days of Deals – shopDisney

Day 9 – $16 Kids’ Graphic Tees

What’s Happening:

Halloween is fast approaching and shopDisney wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Deals all throughout October.

Today marks day nine and shopDisney is offering $16 Kids’ Graphic Tees featuring dozens of favorite characters like Disney princesses, Mickey Mouse, Black Panther, the cast of Young Jedi Adventures

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures T-Shirt for Girls

This special 31 Days of Deals discount automatically applies to select items and guests don’t even need a special code. So fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.

Hoping to deliver scary fun and winter wonder to friends and family this Halloween and Christmas? shopDisney has you covered

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Alice in Wonderland Fashion T-Shirt for Girls

Mickey Mouse and Friends Color Block T-Shirt for Kids – Sensory Friendly

Mickey Mouse Classic Ringer T-Shirt for Kids – Walt Disney World – White

Pumbaa Tie-Dye T-Shirt for Kids – The Lion King – Sensory Friendly

Black Panther "Wakanda Forever" Raglan Tee for Kids

Patch Computer Graphic T-Shirt for Kids – 101 Dalmatians

Disney Princess Fashion T-Shirt for Girls

Ariel and Flounder Fashion Top for Girls – The Little Mermaid

Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket Striped T-Shirt for Kids

Lightning McQueen Varsity T-Shirt for Kids – Cars

