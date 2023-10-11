31 Days of Deals: 20% Off Loungefly

Halloween spooks are nearly here but don’t worry, shopDisney isn’t interested in tricks, this month is all about the treats! For all of October shopDisney will host 31 Days of Deals with special discounts on categorized merchandise spanning the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today guests can tap into their fashion side and save 20% Off Loungefly.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
31 Days of Deals – shopDisney
Day 11 – 20% Off Loungefly
What’s Happening:
- Halloween is fast approaching and shopDisney wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Deals all throughout October.
- Today marks day eleven and shopDisney is offering 20% Off Loungefly including the Disney100 Decades Collection, the new Ahsoka Tano, Marvel designs, and Ear Headbands too.
Ahsoka Tano Loungefly Mini Backpack – Star Wars: Ahsoka
- This special 31 Days of Deals discount automatically applies to select items and guests don’t even need a special code. So fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.
- Hoping to deliver scary fun and winter wonder to friends and family this Halloween and Christmas? shopDisney has you covered. Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Darth Vader Glow-in-the-Dark Loungefly Mini Backpack – Star Wars
Scarlet Witch Loungefly Mini Backpack
Spider-Man Faux Fur Loungefly Mini Backpack
Cinderella Loungefly Mini Backpack – Disney100
Chip 'n Dale's Rescue Rangers Loungefly Mini Backpack – Disney100
Mickey Mouse Allover Classic Standing Loungefly Mini Backpack
Mickey Mouse and Friends Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100
Mickey Mouse Icon Animal Prints Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults
EPCOT Re-Imagined Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults
