31 Days of Deals: 20% Off Loungefly

Halloween spooks are nearly here but don’t worry, shopDisney isn’t interested in tricks, this month is all about the treats! For all of October shopDisney will host 31 Days of Deals with special discounts on categorized merchandise spanning the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today guests can tap into their fashion side and save 20% Off Loungefly.

31 Days of Deals – shopDisney

Day 11 – 20% Off Loungefly

What’s Happening:

Halloween is fast approaching and shopDisney wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Deals all throughout October.

Today marks day eleven and shopDisney is offering 20% Off Loungefly

Ahsoka Tano Loungefly Mini Backpack – Star Wars: Ahsoka

This special 31 Days of Deals discount automatically applies to select items and guests don’t even need a special code. So fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.

Hoping to deliver scary fun and winter wonder to friends and family this Halloween and Christmas? shopDisney has you covered

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Darth Vader Glow-in-the-Dark Loungefly Mini Backpack – Star Wars

Scarlet Witch Loungefly Mini Backpack

Spider-Man Faux Fur Loungefly Mini Backpack

Cinderella Loungefly Mini Backpack – Disney100

Chip 'n Dale's Rescue Rangers Loungefly Mini Backpack – Disney100

Mickey Mouse Allover Classic Standing Loungefly Mini Backpack

Mickey Mouse and Friends Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100

Mickey Mouse Icon Animal Prints Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults

EPCOT Re-Imagined Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults

