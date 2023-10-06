31 Days of Deals: $22 Medium Core Plush

Halloween spooks are nearly here but don’t worry, shopDisney isn’t interested in tricks, this month is all about the treats! For all of October shopDisney will host 31 Days of Deals with special discounts on categorized merchandise spanning the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today guests can scoop up Medium Core Plush for just $22 (select styles)!

31 Days of Deals – shopDisney

Day 6 – $22 Medium Core Plush (Select Styles)

What’s Happening:

Halloween is fast approaching and shopDisney wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Deals all throughout October.

Today marks day six and shopDisney is offering $22 Medium Core Plush Elemental pals and more

Ember Lumen Plush – Elemental – Medium 13 3/4"

This special 31 Days of Deals discount automatically applies to select items and guests don’t even need a special code. So fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.

Hoping to deliver scary fun and winter wonder to friends and family this Halloween and Christmas? shopDisney has you covered

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Lucky Plush – 101 Dalmatians – Medium 12"

Peas-in-a-Pod Plush – Toy Story 3 – Medium – 18"

Winnie the Pooh Plush – Medium 13"

Donald Duck Plush – Medium 15 3/4"

Simba Plush – The Lion King – Medium 13"

Princess Minnie Mouse Plush – Medium 23 1/2"

Goofy Plush – Medium 18 1/2"

Wade Ripple Plush – Elemental – Medium 14 1/2"

Bullseye Plush – Toy Story – Medium 17"

Dumbo Plush – Medium 17 1/4"

