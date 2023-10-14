31 Days of Deals: $25 Story Dolls

Halloween spooks are nearly here but don’t worry, shopDisney isn’t interested in tricks, this month is all about the treats! For all of October shopDisney will host 31 Days of Deals with special discounts on categorized merchandise spanning the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today guests can stock up on toys for kids with $25 Story Dolls featuring beloved Disney Princesses.

31 Days of Deals – shopDisney

Day 14 – $25 Story Dolls

What’s Happening:

Halloween is fast approaching and shopDisney wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Deals all throughout October.

Today marks day fourteen and shopDisney is offering $25 Story Dolls

Tiana Disney Story Doll – The Princess and the Frog – 11 1/2"

This special 31 Days of Deals discount automatically applies to select items and guests don’t even need a special code. So fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.

Hoping to deliver scary fun and winter wonder to friends and family this Halloween and Christmas? shopDisney has you covered

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mirabel Disney Story Doll – Encanto – 10 1/2"

Jasmine Disney Story Doll – Aladdin – 11"

Raya Disney Story Doll – Raya and the Last Dragon – 11 1/2"

Pocahontas Disney Story Doll – 11 1/2"

Tinker Bell Disney Story Doll – Peter Pan – 10"

Cinderella Disney Story Doll – 11 1/2"

Ariel Disney Story Doll – The Little Mermaid – 11"

Elsa Disney Story Doll – Frozen – 11 1/2"

Aurora Disney Story Doll – Sleeping Beauty – 11 1/2"

