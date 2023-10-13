31 Days of Deals: 30% Off Costumes & Costume Accessories

Halloween spooks are nearly here but don’t worry, shopDisney isn’t interested in tricks, this month is all about the treats! For all of October shopDisney will host 31 Days of Deals with special discounts on categorized merchandise spanning the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today guests can take 30% Off Costumes & Costume Accessories for the whole family.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
31 Days of Deals – shopDisney
Day 13 – 30% Off Costumes & Costume Accessories
What’s Happening:
- Halloween is fast approaching and shopDisney wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Deals all throughout October.
- Today marks day thirteen and shopDisney is offering 30% Off Costumes & Costume Accessories for adults, kids, babies, and even pets!
Senator Bail Organa Security Aide Jacket for Adults – Star Wars
- This special 31 Days of Deals discount automatically applies to select items and guests don’t even need a special code. So fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.
- Hoping to deliver scary fun and winter wonder to friends and family this Halloween and Christmas? shopDisney has you covered. Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Ursula Costume Accessory Set for Adults – The Little Mermaid
Luisa Costume for Women – Encanto
Princess Leia Endor Battle Poncho Costume for Adults – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary
Star Wars Formal Tunic for Adults
Darth Vader Costume with Sound for Kids – Star Wars
Boo Costume Bodysuit for Baby – Monsters, Inc.
Stitch Costume for Baby -;Lilo & Stitch
Elsa Adaptive Costume for Kids – Frozen 2
Aurora Costume Shoes for Kids – Sleeping Beauty
Tinker Bell Costume for Kids – Peter Pan
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!