31 Days of Deals: 30% Off Costumes & Costume Accessories

Halloween spooks are nearly here but don’t worry, shopDisney isn’t interested in tricks, this month is all about the treats! For all of October shopDisney will host 31 Days of Deals with special discounts on categorized merchandise spanning the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today guests can take 30% Off Costumes & Costume Accessories for the whole family.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

31 Days of Deals – shopDisney

Day 13 – 30% Off Costumes & Costume Accessories

What’s Happening:

Halloween is fast approaching and shopDisney wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Deals all throughout October.

Today marks day thirteen and shopDisney is offering 30% Off Costumes & Costume Accessories

Senator Bail Organa Security Aide Jacket for Adults – Star Wars

This special 31 Days of Deals discount automatically applies to select items and guests don’t even need a special code. So fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.

Hoping to deliver scary fun and winter wonder to friends and family this Halloween and Christmas? shopDisney has you covered

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Ursula Costume Accessory Set for Adults – The Little Mermaid

Luisa Costume for Women – Encanto

Princess Leia Endor Battle Poncho Costume for Adults – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary

Star Wars Formal Tunic for Adults

Iron Man Costume for Kids

Darth Vader Costume with Sound for Kids – Star Wars

Boo Costume Bodysuit for Baby – Monsters, Inc.

Stitch Costume for Baby -;Lilo & Stitch

Elsa Adaptive Costume for Kids – Frozen 2

Cinderella Light-Up Wand

Aurora Costume Shoes for Kids – Sleeping Beauty

Tinker Bell Costume for Kids – Peter Pan

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!