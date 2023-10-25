31 Days of Deals: 30% Off Munchlings

Halloween spooks are nearly here but don’t worry, shopDisney isn’t interested in tricks, this month is all about the treats! For all of October shopDisney will host 31 Days of Deals with special discounts on categorized merchandise spanning the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today's offer is 30% Off Munchlings. Plus enjoy Free Shipping today on any size order with the code FREESHIP!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

31 Days of Deals – shopDisney

Day 25 – 30% Off Munchlings

What’s Happening:

Halloween is fast approaching and shopDisney wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Deals all throughout October.

Today marks day twenty-five and shopDisney is offering guests 30% Off Munchlings including blind box and standalone mircro plush as well as the large standalone characters.

Chuuby Orange Crème Taffy with Candies Disney Munchlings Plush – Specialty Treats – Micro 4 1/2"

This special 31 Days of Deals discount automatically applies to select items and guests don’t even need a special code. So fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.

Hoping to deliver scary fun and winter wonder to friends and family this Halloween and Christmas? shopDisney has you covered. Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Free Shipping on Any Size Order shopDisney:

Today only, guests can enjoy free shipping on any size order when they use the code FREESHIP at checkout. Normally, shopDisney requires guests to spend $75+ pre-tax to get the shipping discount so this is a great time to place a smaller order!

Orange Bird Citrus-Infused Cupcake Disney Munchlings Plush – Specialty Treats – Micro 4 1/2" – Limited Release

Figment Fruity Fig Bar Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Specialty Treats – Micro 4 3/4" – Limited Edition

Jack Skellington Cinnamon Cupcake Disney Munchlings Plush – Specialty Treats – Micro 4 1/2" – The Nightmare Before Christmas – Limited Release

Daisy Duck Tripleberry Compote Cheesecake Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Micro 4 1/2" – Limited Edition

Disney Munchlings Mystery Plush – Gourmet Goodies – Micro 4 3/4"

Disney Munchlings Mystery Plush – Dynamic Duos – Micro 4 3/4"

Squirt Concha Bread Ice Cream Sandwich Disney Munchling Plush – Gourmet Goodies – Medium 15" – Finding Nemo

Remy French Hot Chocolate Disney Munchlings Plush – Dynamic Duos – Medium 15" – Ratatouille

Chip Falafel Pita Pocket Disney Munchlings Plush – Street Food – Medium 15 3/4"

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!