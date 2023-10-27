31 Days of Deals: 30% Off Lightsabers and Hilts

Halloween spooks are nearly here but don’t worry, shopDisney isn’t interested in tricks, this month is all about the treats! For all of October shopDisney will host 31 Days of Deals with special discounts on categorized merchandise spanning the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today's offer is 30% Off LIGHTSABERS & Hilts.

31 Days of Deals – shopDisney

Day 26 – 30% Off LIGHTSABERS & Hilts

What’s Happening:

Halloween is fast approaching and shopDisney wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Deals all throughout October.

Today marks day twenty-six and shopDisney is offering guests 30% Off LIGHTSABERS & Hilts including Darth Vader, Rey, Yoda, and Count Dooku.

Darth Vader Legacy LIGHTSABER Collectible Set – Star Wars

This special 31 Days of Deals discount automatically applies to select items and guests don’t even need a special code. So fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.

Hoping to deliver scary fun and winter wonder to friends and family this Halloween and Christmas? shopDisney has you covered. Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Free Shipping on Any Size Order shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Yoda Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt Set – Star Wars

Mace Windu Custom Lightsaber – Star Wars Light Saber | Lightsaber

Rey Skywalker Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Count Dooku Hilt – Star Wars

Qui-Gon Hilt – Star Wars

