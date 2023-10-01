31 Days of Deals: Buy One Get One 50% Off Select Ornaments

Halloween spooks are nearly here but don’t worry, shopDisney isn’t interested in tricks, this month is all about the treats! For all of October shopDisney will host 31 Days of Deals with special discounts on categorized merchandise spanning the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today guests can Buy One Get One 50% Off Select Ornaments – no code needed.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

31 Days of Deals – shopDisney

Buy One, Get One 50% Off Select Ornaments

What’s Happening:

Halloween is fast approaching and shopDisney wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Deals all throughout October.

Today marks day one and guests can Buy One, Get One 50% Off Select Ornaments .

These include the magical Sketchbook styles that are great to display on your Christmas Tree, mantle, desk or any space you want to add that extra touch of Disney charm.

José Sketchbook Ornament – Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room

This special 31 Days of Deals discount automatically applies to select ornaments, guests don’t even need a special code. So fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.

Hoping to deliver scary fun and winter wonder to friends and family this Halloween and Christmas? shopDisney has you covered

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Yzma as Cat Sketchbook Ornament – The Emperor's New Groove

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Ear Hat Sketchbook Ornament

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Light-Up Ornament – Walt Disney World 2023

Walt Disney ''Walt the Dreamer'' Sketchbook Ornament

Elemental Glass Dome Sketchbook Ornament

The Haunted Mansion Phantoms Sketchbook Ornament

Orange Bird Sketchbook Ear Hat Ornament

Mr. Toad's Wild Ride Sketchbook Ear Hat Ornament

Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Ball Sketchbook Ornament – Plaid

