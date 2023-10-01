31 Days of Deals: Buy One Get One 50% Off Select Ornaments

Halloween spooks are nearly here but don’t worry, shopDisney isn’t interested in tricks, this month is all about the treats! For all of October shopDisney will host 31 Days of Deals with special discounts on categorized merchandise spanning the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today guests can Buy One Get One 50% Off Select Ornaments – no code needed.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
31 Days of Deals – shopDisney
Buy One, Get One 50% Off Select Ornaments
What’s Happening:
- Halloween is fast approaching and shopDisney wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Deals all throughout October.
- Today marks day one and guests can Buy One, Get One 50% Off Select Ornaments.
- These include the magical Sketchbook styles that are great to display on your Christmas Tree, mantle, desk or any space you want to add that extra touch of Disney charm.
José Sketchbook Ornament – Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room
- This special 31 Days of Deals discount automatically applies to select ornaments, guests don’t even need a special code. So fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.
- Hoping to deliver scary fun and winter wonder to friends and family this Halloween and Christmas? shopDisney has you covered. Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Yzma as Cat Sketchbook Ornament – The Emperor's New Groove
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Ear Hat Sketchbook Ornament
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Light-Up Ornament – Walt Disney World 2023
Walt Disney ''Walt the Dreamer'' Sketchbook Ornament
Elemental Glass Dome Sketchbook Ornament
The Haunted Mansion Phantoms Sketchbook Ornament
Orange Bird Sketchbook Ear Hat Ornament
Mr. Toad's Wild Ride Sketchbook Ear Hat Ornament
Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Ball Sketchbook Ornament – Plaid
