31 Days of Deals: Extra 20% Off Costumes and Costume Accessories

Halloween spooks are nearly here but don’t worry, shopDisney isn’t interested in tricks, this month is all about the treats! For all of October shopDisney will host 31 Days of Deals with special discounts on categorized merchandise spanning the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today guests can take an Extra 20% Off Costumes & Costume Accessories—no code needed!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
31 Days of Deals – shopDisney
Day 5 – Extra 20% Off Costumes & Costume Accessories
What’s Happening:
- Halloween is fast approaching and shopDisney wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Deals all throughout October.
- Today marks day five and guests can take Extra 20% Off Costumes & Costume Accessories for the whole family…and your four legged friends too!.
- This special 31 Days of Deals discount automatically applies to select items and guests don’t even need a special code. So fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.
- Hoping to deliver scary fun and winter wonder to friends and family this Halloween and Christmas? shopDisney has you covered. Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Bruno Costume for Adults – Encanto
Ahsoka Tano Costume for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Stormtrooper Costume for Kids – Star Wars
Star Wars Mechanic's Jumpsuit for Kids
Black Panther Light-Up Costume for Kids
Jessie Costume for Kids – Toy Story 2
Elena of Avalor Costume for Kids
Maleficent Costume for Kids – Sleeping Beauty
Darth Vader Adaptive Costume for Kids – Star Wars
Minnie Mouse Adaptive Costume for Girls – Pink
The Little Mermaid Adaptive Wheelchair Wrap
Captain Hook Costume Accessory Set for Kids – Peter Pan
Snow White Costume Jewelry Set for Kids
Anna Costume Wig for Kids – Frozen 2
Sulley Pet Costume – Monsters, Inc.
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!