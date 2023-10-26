31 Days of Deals: Up to 30% Off Marvel

Halloween spooks are nearly here but don’t worry, shopDisney isn’t interested in tricks, this month is all about the treats! For all of October shopDisney will host 31 Days of Deals with special discounts on categorized merchandise spanning the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today's offer is Up to 30% Off Marvel.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

31 Days of Deals – shopDisney

Day 26 – Up to 30% Off Marvel

What’s Happening:

Halloween is fast approaching and shopDisney wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Deals all throughout October.

Today marks day twenty-six and shopDisney is offering guests Up to 30% Off Marvel

Wolverine Slash Action Claw – X-Men '97

This special 31 Days of Deals discount automatically applies to select items and guests don’t even need a special code. So fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.

Hoping to deliver scary fun and winter wonder to friends and family this Halloween and Christmas? shopDisney has you covered

Free Shipping on Any Size Order shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Iron Man Glow-in-the-Dark Baseball Cap for Adults

Cosmo Plush – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Small 8 1/2"

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Deluxe Figure Set

Hulk Talking Action Figure

Marvel Super Heroes Bodysuit for Baby

Rocket Disney nuiMOs Plush – Guardians of the Galaxy

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Pullover Hoodie for Kids

The Avengers Mug by Heroes and Villains – 60th Anniversary

Scarlet Witch Ear Headband for Adults – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Mickey Mouse and Friends Marvel Comics Loungefly Mini Backpack – Disney100

