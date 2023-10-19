31 Days of Deals: Up to 30% Off Star Wars Gear

Halloween spooks are nearly here but don’t worry, shopDisney isn’t interested in tricks, this month is all about the treats! For all of October shopDisney will host 31 Days of Deals with special discounts on categorized merchandise spanning the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today's offer is Up to 30% Off Star Wars Gear including apparel, collectibles and accessories.

31 Days of Deals – shopDisney

Day 19 – Up to 30% Off Star Wars Gear

What’s Happening:

Halloween is fast approaching and shopDisney wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Deals all throughout October.

Today marks day nineteen and shopDisney is offering guests Up to 30% Off Star Wars Gear

Princess Leia Ear Headband for Adults – Star Wars

This special 31 Days of Deals discount automatically applies to select items and guests don’t even need a special code. So fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.

Hoping to deliver scary fun and winter wonder to friends and family this Halloween and Christmas? shopDisney has you covered

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Coruscant Starbucks Mug – Been There Series – Star Wars

Star Wars Holiday Sweater for Adults

Luke Skywalker and Friends Pin – Star Wars

Star Wars Hooded Jacket for Kids

Camtono Safe – Star Wars

Cal Kestis (Jedi Survivor) Color Changing Legacy LIGHTSABER Set – Star Wars

BB-8 Interactive Remote Control Droid – Star Wars

Ahsoka Tano Plush Doll – Star Wars: Ahsoka – 16"

Darth Vader Backpack for Kids – Star Wars

