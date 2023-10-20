31 Days of Deals: Up to 40% Off Collectibles

Halloween spooks are nearly here but don’t worry, shopDisney isn’t interested in tricks, this month is all about the treats! For all of October shopDisney will host 31 Days of Deals with special discounts on categorized merchandise spanning the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today's offer is Up to 40% Off Collectibles..

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

31 Days of Deals – shopDisney

Day 20 – Up to 40% Off Collectibles

What’s Happening:

Halloween is fast approaching and shopDisney wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Deals all throughout October.

Today marks day twenty and shopDisney is offering guests Up to 40% Off Collectibles including pins, action figures, display pieces and even Disney100 selections.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney Parks Holiday Train Set

This special 31 Days of Deals discount automatically applies to select items and guests don’t even need a special code. So fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.

Hoping to deliver scary fun and winter wonder to friends and family this Halloween and Christmas? shopDisney has you covered. Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Steamboat Willie Plush Set – Disney100 – Small 10 1/4"

Spider-Man Nanotech Web-Shooters

Aladdin 30th Anniversary Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc.

Maid Marian Pin – Robin Hood – Food-D’s – Limited Edition

Mickey Mouse and Friends Pin Trading Starter Set 2023

Mickey Mouse and Friends "100 Years of Music and Wonder" Deluxe Print – Disney100 Special Moments

WALL•E and E.V.E. Light-Up Figure

Castle of Magical Dreams Figure – Hong Kong Disneyland – Disney100

Tinker Bell Light-Up Figure – Peter Pan

Minnie Mouse Vinyl Figure by Eric Tan

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!