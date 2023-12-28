shopDisney Best of 2023 – Character, Parks, and Franchise Merchandise Fans Love This Year

Now that 2023 is about to step aside and allow 2024 to take over, shopDisney is reflecting on the past 365 days of merchandise releases and has rounded up fans’ favorites in one spot. The Best of 2023 spans plush, apparel, collectibles and yes, Disney100 collections too that are all available now so you can forever commemorate this incredible year.

What was your favorite piece of Disney merchandise in 2023? Stitch and Angel plush? Monorail covers for pan handles? Costume pajamas for your kids? Fans around the country have fallen in love with these items and shopDisney highlighting them as the year winds to a close.

Monorail Pot Handle Covers Set

If you’re in need of something “Disney” for your next vacation, a last minute gift, treat for yourself, or just because, there’s plenty of exciting merchandise to browse right now!

From the magic of Encanto and the vast universe of Star Wars, to classic Disney characters and Marvel heroes, we’ve picked a few of our favorites to share with you.

Ronan’s Cosmi-Rod – Marvel

The Best of 2023 merchandise selections are available now on shopDisney

Stitch Plush – Lilo & Stitch – Medium 15 3/4"

Angel Plush – Lilo & Stitch – Medium 15 3/4"

Cinderella Nightgown for Girls

Mace Windu Custom Lightsaber – Star Wars Light Saber | Lightsaber

Mirabel and Antonio Pin – Encanto

Mickey Mouse Icon Flatware Set

Mickey Mouse Walt Disney Productions Logo Figure – Disney100

Kermit the Frog Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw – The Muppets

Rapunzel Classic Doll – Tangled – 11 1/2"

