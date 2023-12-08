Enjoy 25% Off Sitewide During shopDisney’s Friends and Family Event

It’s time for a holiday treat! shopDisney’s popular Friends and Family Savings event is going now through Sunday, December 10th, and fans can save 25% on almost everything with the code: DISNEYPAL.

For a limited time shopDisney is offering guests a 25% discount (some restrictions apply) on toys, apparel, home essentials and more as part of their Friends and Family event.

Guests will find a wide assortment of Disney merchandise for any occasion including gifts that are perfect for the holiday season!

The 25% off discount can be applied at checkout with the code: DISNEYPAL . Guests spending $75+ (pre-tax) will also enjoy Free Standard Shipping as part of this offer.

This special offer applies to select new releases like the 2024 "Brave New World" Collection and some items currently on sale such as Sketchbook Ornaments, and Holiday Shop favorites. Guests can combine the discounts for additional savings!

. Links to individual items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Sketchbook Ornaments

Trim those trees with delightful decorations from Disney. The Sketchbook Ornament collection includes Disney Parks, Marvel heroes, Star Wars stories, Pixar Pals and so much more.

2024 Brave New World Collection

Welcoming the new year with bright colors, retro graphics and a full on celebration of all things Disney!

Disney100

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary and we’re obsessed with the new merchandise collections adorned with all or our favorite characters!

Holiday Shop Favorites

Share the charm of the holidays with your loved ones this year courtesy of Mickey & Friends.

Toys

Imaginative play meets Disney magic! Give a gift they’ll really treasure with these excellent selections.

Barely Necessities Picks

If money grew on trees, we’d probably buy everything on shopDisney. But since that’s not the case, we’ve picked five of our Disney must-haves to share with you.

Stitch Holiday Sweater for Men