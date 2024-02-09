Wouldn’t you love some new Disney merchandise? As Valentine’s Day approaches, shopDisney’s is sharing the love with the return of their popular Friends and Family Savings event. Now through Sunday, February 11th, guests can save 25% on almost everything with the code: DISNEYPAL.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

For a limited time shopDisney is offering guests a 25% discount (some restrictions apply) on toys, apparel, home essentials and more as part of their Friends and Family event.

Whether you’re stocking up on vacation essentials or home decor, or gifts for your loved ones, you’ll find a wide assortment of Disney merchandise for any occasion!

The 25% off discount can be applied at checkout with the code: DISNEYPAL . Some of the best offers to come out of this saving event include: Classic Dolls Starting at $12 Kids Sleepwear Starting at $16.50 Graphic Tees Starting at $15 Plush Starting at $18

. Some of the best offers to come out of this saving event include: We gathered up some of our favorite finds both new and classic that are part of the Friends and Family event on shopDisney

Links to individual items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

New, New New

In with the new! Enjoy savings on these recent shopDisney arrivals.

Sale

Save even more on your shopping trip with these incredible items that are already discounted.

Classic Dolls

If they’re growing up on Disney media, then you’ll want to make sure they can grow their imaginations through creative play. These Disney Princess or Prince dolls are up to the task; plus the special packaging doubles as backdrop for more adventures.

Accessories

Bring a little bit of Disney with you on all your adventures. From that touch of Disney magic you share around town to full on character fun at the parks, you won’t want to pass up these selections.

Home

Whether it’s the kitchen, den, office or patio, you can decorate the Disney way in all of your favorite spaces!

Barely Necessities Picks

If money grew on trees, we’d probably buy everything on shopDisney. But since that’s not the case, we’ve picked five of our Disney must-haves to share with you.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!