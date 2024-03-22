Can you believe it's been 65 years since Disney’s Sleeping Beauty first premiered? As fans celebrate this special milestone, Funko is commemorating the film with a series of new Pop! figures featuring Briar Rose, Maleficent, forest animals and more.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Funko is joining Disney in celebrating 65 years of Sleeping Beauty with a wave of Pop! figures that will add a bit of cheer and a few spooks to your Disney collection.
- Fans of the film will fall in love with the colorful assortment that includes:
- Prince Phillip
- Briar Rose
- Merryweather
- Owl as Prince
- Maleficent
Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Merryweather Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1456
- Collecting the whole set tells the complete story of Sleeping Beauty as each Pop! is from a different scene in the movie. Merryweather assists in making the birthday gown for Aurora/Briar Rose; Owl, some birds, and rabbits create a mystery prince; Phillip with his shield; and the list goes on!
Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Maleficent on Bridge Deluxe Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1453
- There’s also a deluxe Pop! featuring Dragon Maleficent on the bridge surrounded by green flames!
- The Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Funko Pop! collection is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.
- Prices range from $11.99-$29.99 and items are expected to ship to fans in June 2024.
Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth
**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.**
Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Maleficent with Candle Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1455
Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Aurora with Owl Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1454
Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Prince Phillip Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1457
Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Owl as Prince Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1458
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!