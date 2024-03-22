Can you believe it's been 65 years since Disney’s Sleeping Beauty first premiered? As fans celebrate this special milestone, Funko is commemorating the film with a series of new Pop! figures featuring Briar Rose, Maleficent, forest animals and more.

Funko is joining Disney in celebrating 65 years of Sleeping Beauty with a wave of Pop! figures that will add a bit of cheer and a few spooks to your Disney collection.

with a wave of Pop! figures that will add a bit of cheer and a few spooks to your Disney collection. Fans of the film will fall in love with the colorful assortment that includes: Prince Phillip Briar Rose Merryweather Owl as Prince Maleficent



Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Merryweather Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1456

Collecting the whole set tells the complete story of Sleeping Beauty as each Pop! is from a different scene in the movie. Merryweather assists in making the birthday gown for Aurora/Briar Rose; Owl, some birds, and rabbits create a mystery prince; Phillip with his shield; and the list goes on!

Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Maleficent on Bridge Deluxe Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1453

There’s also a deluxe Pop! featuring Dragon Maleficent on the bridge surrounded by green flames!

The Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Funko Pop! collection is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

65th Anniversary Funko Pop! collection is Prices range from $11.99-$29.99 and items are expected to ship to fans in June 2024.

Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Maleficent with Candle Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1455

Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Aurora with Owl Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1454

Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Prince Phillip Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1457

Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Owl as Prince Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1458

