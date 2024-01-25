As Disney’s animated classic Sleeping Beauty nears its 65th anniversary, Disney is encouraging fans to find fun ways to celebrate the characters and stories from the beloved fairy tale. While there are always merchandise collections to browse and dolls to collect, the Sleeping Beauty story has also inspired young adult novels with new adventures and twisted tales featuring Maleficent and Prince Philip.

It’s a milestone year for Disney’s Sleeping Beauty and while the enchanting film still holds up, fans like to dream about what was happening beyond the big screen or what other adventures might be buried in the lore of Maleficent, Aurora, and Prince Philip. This is where books come in!

As the anniversary approaches, fans can further explore the themes and world of Sleeping Beauty through these four novels from Disney. Happy reading!

The story has been told many times and in many ways. But always the maiden finds out that she is a princess—a princess who has been cursed by a dark fairy to prick her finger on a spindle and fall into an eternal sleep. Though her three good fairies try to protect her, the princess succumbs to the curse. But the power of good endures, as her true love defeats the fire-breathing dragon and awakens the princess with true love’s first kiss. The two live happily ever after.

And yet this is only half the story. So what of the dark fairy, Maleficent? Why does she curse the innocent princess? What led to her becoming so filled with malice, anger, and hatred? Many tales have tried to explain her motives. Here is one account, pulled down from the many passed down through the ages. It is a tale of love and betrayal, of magic and reveries. It is a tale of the Mistress of All Evil.

It should be simple–a dragon defeated, a slumbering princess in a castle, a prince poised to wake her. But when the prince falls asleep as his lips touch the fair maiden’s, it is clear that this fairy tale is far from over.

With a desperate fairy’s last curse controlling her mind, Princess Aurora must escape from a different castle of thorns and navigate a dangerously magical landscape–created from her very own dreams. Aurora isn’t alone–a charming prince is eager to join her quest, and old friends offer their help. But as Maleficent’s agents follow her every move, Aurora struggles to discover who her true allies are and, moreover, who she truly is. Time is running out. Will the sleeping beauty be able to wake herself up?

Prince Phillip’s known from a young age that his destiny has already been decided for him by his father, King Hubert. His job is to smile and wave for the crowd and ride off into the sunset with his predetermined fiancé, Princess Aurora, after her curse is lifted on her sixteenth birthday. But just days before Aurora’s birthday party, Phillip experiences a strange burst of magic, and three fairies tell him that he is part of a prophecy set to defeat Maleficent, the Mistress of All Evil. Suddenly Phillip feels as if he has a choice—maybe magic can be the freedom he has been looking for.

Promchanted – $18.99 – Coming March 5, 2024

A time-slip rom-com featuring two teens from our world who end up accidentally wandering through the world of Sleeping Beauty. Two modern teens. One classic fairy tale. Absolutely no cell service. Stella Griffin doesn’t believe in fairy tales. Ever since her boyfriend dumped her three weeks before the prom— not ideal timing—she’s convinced every love story is a lie. She’s ready to skip the prom entirely. But she and her best friend, Nisha, have been planning for years to celebrate at Disneyland before the prom . . . an OG OC tradition.

