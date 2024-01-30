Disney’s animated classic Sleeping Beauty, officially celebrated its 65th anniversary, on January 29th, but the festivities are just beginning! In honor of the milestone, Disney is highlighting a gorgeous array of jewelry collections inspired by Aurora, Maleficent, and the three Good Fairies, Flora, Fauna, and Merrywether.

Every anniversary is a reason to celebrate, but when you reach major milestones—like 65 years of a beloved animated classic—it’s time to kick things up a notch. As Disney commemorates the anniversary of Sleeping Beauty they’re taking the time to spotlight beautiful jewelry and accessories from: BaubleBar Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry Girls Crew RockLove

Surprisingly, it's not Aurora who provides the most inspiration for designers, but rather Maleficent with her black and purple color scheme. Her horned headdress and appearance as a dragon lead yield unique dimensional pieces

Girls Crew provides the most playful and accessible collections with mix and match post earrings that are perfect for fans with multiple piercings. One set features silhouettes of Aurora and Fairies Maleficent and her raven Diablo

BaubleBar

Bring the Mistress of All Evil along for your daily adventures with these stunning bag charms from BaubleBar. Their 2-dimensional design ($48) presents Maleficent with purple horns, a green face and red lips; for added fun, this cutout charm also glows in the dark. Fans wanting something a little more substantial will appreciate the enamel 3D charm ($88) that’s outlined in gold and encrusted with hundreds of miniature crystals.

The brand also explores the lighter side of things with Aurora, a rose, and the Fairies as part of a 3-earring set ($58) that features fun dangle and hoop elements.

Enchanted Disney Jewelry

This elegant line of Disney-themed jewelry can be found at Zales and Kay Jewelers, so fans immediately know they are getting a quality product. Whether it’s an Aurora pendant necklace ($180) or a stunning diamond engagement ring ($3000), everyone can share their love for Sleeping Beauty in the most dazzling ways.

Additional styles include the Aurora/Maleficent duo ring set ($260), rose gold tiara necklace ($500), and Fairy Godmother stud earrings ($220)

RockLove

For 15 years, RockLove has been delivering fashionable jewelry for modern day fandoms and their Disney selections are always exceptional! Start with the classic Sleeping Beauty storybook pendant necklace ($175) that opens to reveal a “Singing from my heart” scripted message.

Channel the darker side of your personality with these statement making pieces inspired by Maleficent. The black crystal necklace ($145) is surrounded by miniature gems and watched over by a horned dragon with large purple wings. There’s also a black crystal ring ($135) featuring sculpted horns and sleek cutouts to hold the gem in place.

