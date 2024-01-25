Disney’s Sleeping Beauty turns 65 in 2024 and that means merchandise collection will be rolling out all year long. Over at BoxLunch guests can find a delightful assortment of favorite selections as well as new arrivals inspired by Aurora, the Good Fairies, and even Maleficent!

Disney fans have no shortage of options when it comes to movie and series merchandise and BoxLunch has a wonderful selection of exclusive character-inspired apparel and accessories themed to Sleeping Beauty. Whether you’re looking for something to commemorate the 65th anniversary or just want to celebrate your favorite princess, don’t miss out on great finds like the Fairies Color Block zip hoodie.

Disney Sleeping Beauty Fairies Color Block Zippered Hoodie – BoxLunch Exclusive

Bring some Sleeping Beauty energy to your favorite outfit with this lovely diamond cardigan that features embroidered crown, fairy, and flower details. Wooden buttons add some extra charm to the look that pairs with slacks, jeans, skirts and so much more.

Briar Rose grew up in the forest where she was surrounded by tons of plant life. This grey smock dress is decorated with blue icons of Briar Rose, flowers, the spinning wheel, squirrels, and crowns.

Disney Sleeping Beauty Floral Icons Allover Print Smock Dress – BoxLunch Exclusive

She may be evil but that doesn’t mean she’s uncomfortable. This black and purple pullover sweatshirt will keep you cozy in the cold while also allowing you to let your inner baddie out!

Disney Sleeping Beauty Maleficent Panel Crewneck – BoxLunch Exclusive

If you have long flowing locks like Aurora then you know that sometimes you just need to put your hair in a stylish updo. While this crown claw clip won’t tame wild flyaways, it will hold your hair in place so you can focus on what’s really important in the moment…dancing with an imaginary prince!

Disney Sleeping Beauty Aurora Claw Clip – BoxLunch Exclusive

You know we can’t get through a merchandise article without mentioning Loungefly! Today we’re checking out artistic BoxLunch exclusive styles featuring beautiful images that look lifted from the film. A pink mini backpack shows Briar Rose with woodland creatures; and a zippered wallet with a purple blue background has images of Aurora, Maleficent, and Phillip amid swirling green flames.

Loungefly Disney Sleeping Beauty Aurora and Critters Pink Mini Backpack — BoxLunch Exclusive

Loungefly Disney Sleeping Beauty Group Portrait Small Zippered Wallet – BoxLunch Exclusive

Finally fans can commemorate the beloved film with enamel pins like this pink shaded pin that features a sleeping Aurora surrounded by roses; another offering is a framed pin that was released in celebration of Disney100 (2023).

Disney Sleeping Beauty Aurora Floral Frame Enamel Pin

Disney 100 Sleeping Beauty Aurora Frame Enamel Pin – BoxLunch Exclusive

