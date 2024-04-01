Designer brand kate spade has partnered with Disney for a new accessory collection themed to Snow White. The fair princess stars on a charming series of bags that’s already debuted at kate spade and is now available at Disney Store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney’s first princess, Snow White has been delighting audiences for decades so it makes sense that she’d star on a series of fashion accessories too.

Luxury brand kate spade is putting the princess in the spotlight on their newest Disney-inspired assortment that’s perfect for the spring and summer seasons.

Guests visiting Disney Store can shop key pieces like a tote bag and crossbody purse that feature Snow White in her traditional blue dress with white collar, a stoic, contemplative smile on her face.

Snow White Waverly Tote by kate spade new york

Snow White Double Up Crossbody Bag by kate spade new york

The crossbody bag includes her bluebird friends on a detachable pouch, while the bag itself is covered with red apple icons. As for the tote, it too is decorated with apples and a large silhouette of Snow in the bottom right corner. Both bags have a coordinating black lining.

The Snow White by kate spade collection is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Snow White Cardholder by kate spade new york

Snow White Small Backpack by kate spade new york

Snow White Magic Mirror Crossbody Bag by kate spade new york

Snow White Small Slim Bifold Wallet by kate spade new york

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!