Build-A-Bear Wishes Disney Fans “Happy Stitchmas” with Snowflake Fun Stitch Gift Sets

Have you started your holiday shopping yet? How about putting some cute Stitch merchandise on your list! Build-A-Bear is helping to share the merriment of the season —and troublemaking ways of one blue alien—with their Stitch Holiday styles.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Whether you like him best when he’s listening to Elvis, Crashing Disney, or having adventures with Angel, it’s obvious we all love Stitch! Now you can welcome him to your “Stitchmas” celebrations courtesy of Build-A-Bear.

It’s time for another Disney and Build-A-Bear team up arriving just in time for the winter holidays. The Snowflake Fun Stitch presents the beloved character in a wintry blue color scheme and the inside of his ears now feature a red and green plaid pattern.

If that’s not enough, Stitch comes in three different styles, classic, dressed as Santa Claus, and styled with a Christmas-red gifting bow.

The Snowflake Fun Stitch features a special logo on the foot showcasing Stitch with Christmas Tree goggles wishing everyone a “Happy Stitchmas!”

All three Snowflake Fun Stitch offerings are available now directly through Build-A-Bear

Stitch can be purchased stuffed or unstuffed giving guests the option to take their new pal to the store for the full experience of bringing them to life.

Links to the cheery plush pals can be found below.

Snowflake Fun Stitch – Build-A-Bear

Disney's Snowflake Fun Stitch Plush Toy | Build-A-Bear® – $38.00

Disney's Stitch Holiday Plush Santa Gift Set | Build-A-Bear® – $58.50

Comes with Santa suit and Santa hat

Disney's Snowflake Fun Stitch with Red Gifting Bow – $41.50

Comes with red bow

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!