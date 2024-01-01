Spider-Man’s Mask LEGO Bust Debuts at LEGO and shopDisney

Marvel fans can swing into construction action this winter with LEGO and Spider-Man. The world’s favorite super hero has been a LEGO staple for awhile now, but this time, he’s making an appearance for the older fans as part of LEGO’s bust collection. The LEGO Spider-Man’s Mask set launches on shopDisney and LEGO.com on January 1st.

Welcome the new year by giving yourself a fun challenge: building Spider-Man’s Mask out of LEGO bricks! But fret not, you don’t have to guess at how to make it, there’s a stylish display bust set that has everything you need.

LEGO’s latest Marvel collectible is geared toward adult fans who are seeking out that extra special item for their collection. This sizable mask isn’t full scale, but it makes a great display piece that’ll turn heads and start conversations.

The set comes with all of the bricks needed to assemble the mask and the base that it rests on. Speaking of the base, the solid black support features both the LEGO and Marvel logos along with a nameplate listing Peter Parker’s alter ego “Spider-Man.”

Spider-Man’s Mask stands over 7.5 in. (19 cm) tall and include 487 pieces. It’s designed for collectors ages 18+ and is meant only for display purposes.

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Mask 76285

Guests can purchase this awesome LEGO Spider-Man Collectible on shopDisney directly through LEGO

It sells for $69.99.

