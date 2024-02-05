The Mickey Mouse Home Collection is back at shopDisney with new designs and patterns for spring 2024. While popular items like Mickey Mouse mugs are included in this lineup, the signature pieces are planters that will brighten up your living space.

Bring some Mickey Mouse energy to your living room, patio, office or other favorite living space with shopDisney’s Mickey Mouse Home Collection.

A new year means decorative new styles and for the Spring version of home collection it’s all about keeping things simple and elegant.

Mickey Mouse silhouettes are a key feature in this ongoing series that this time is all about white and grey color schemes that compliment wood accent pieces.

Mickey Mouse Icon Home Mug – Mickey Mouse Home Collection

The traditional “HOME” mug with a Mickey head and castle icon replacing the “O” is part of the collection alongside a new rounded planter with a retro artwork grid.

Mickey Mouse Icon Planter Pot – Mickey Mouse Home Collection

Another star piece is the heart shaped wooden herb holder that comes with a glass vial for a hydroponic growing experience.

Mickey Mouse Icon Propagation Station – Mickey Mouse Home Collection

The Mickey Mouse Home Collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

