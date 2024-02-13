Mickey Mouse is probably the first character you think of when someone mentions “Disney.” It’s fitting because he’s the mouse that started it all and this winter shopDisney is showing him some extra love with new additions to their Standing Mickey Mouse Collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

From infant to adult, everyone can be a Disney fan and one way to show it is with apparel! You don’t need anything wild and crazy to profess your love, just something as sweet and simple as a sweatshirt featuring Mickey Mouse and the name of your favorite Disney Resort.

As with many commemorative merchandise offerings this assortment of apparel features the iconic Mouse striking his charming, signature standing pose with his right foot extended out. Below him are the logos for Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts.

Mickey Mouse Standing Sweatshirt for Baby – Disneyland

This wave of shirts is offered in navy blue, heather grey and white and features styles for adults and babies making it easy for the family to get in on the fun.

Guests can browse the entire Standing Mickey Mouse Collection which is available now on shopDisney. Prices range from $19.99-$54.99.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!