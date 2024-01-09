Former Target Exclusive Captain Cardinal Replica Helmet Now Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series is full of awesome collectibles including action figures, lightsabers, and electronic helmets that are perfect for cosplay or display. Their Captain Cardinal replica helmet first debuted as a Target exclusive and is now being offered at Entertainment Earth.

Star Wars fans who didn’t pick up the Captain Cardinal replica helmet on the first go round, now have a chance to secure the display piece for their collection, as pre-orders for the popular Black Series accessory have opened at Entertainment Earth

While Black Spire Outpost is a place you can visit at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, there are even more adventures taking place in literary form. One such storyline features First Order trooper Captain Cardinal who appears in tales about Captain Phasma

Captain Cardinal’s shocking red armor is hard to miss and Hasbro is giving the character some much needed attention with their electronic helmet in the Black Series line.

This roleplay accessory is full of exquisite features like premium deco, realistic detail, and movie-inspired design and makes a great addition to any Star Wars fan's collection.

Featuring a voice changer that distorts the wearer's voice to sound like a First Order Stormtrooper captain inspired by the Star Wars entertainment, fans can imagine what it was like for troopers to suit up for battle!

Fans will find the Black Series Captain Cardinal Helmet available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

It sells for $99.99 and is expected to ship to fans in June 2024.

Star Wars The Black Series Galaxy's Edge Captain Cardinal Electronic Helmet Prop Replica – $99.99

Ages 14 and up.

