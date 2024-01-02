Splash Your Way Through the Galaxy with Darth Vader Lightsaber Hilt Water Bottle

The Force is strong in the Skywalker family and with shopDisney’s newest water bottle option! Whether at home or busy running errands, visiting a Disney Park or catching up on the last Star Wars comic book, fans can always feel the power of the Force with the Darth Vader Lightsaber hilt water bottle by their side.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

What will they dream up next?! shopDisney is bringing the Star Wars galaxy right to your home with the Darth Vader Lightsaber hilt water bottle that looks exactly like the famed weapon…and it lights up too!

Stay hydrated as you make your way throughout the galaxy with this unique cylindrical bottle molded after Vader’s icon hilt.

The collectible item features a silver body with black accent pieces, a function “activation” button —for lights and sounds—and a sloped flip top cap.

Flip the cap open to reveal a transparent red spout that looks like the scarlet blade emitting from the hilt. In addition to the cool cap, the bottle also features a clip on strap for various travel needs.

The Darth Vader Lightsaber hilt water bottle is available now on shopDisney and sells for $39.99.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Darth Vader LIGHTSABER Hilt Light-Up Water Bottle – Star Wars

Translucent red spout lights up

Authentic Lightsaber sounds

Top flips open when the front button is pressed

Lights and sounds are activated if the switch in the middle of the grip is on

Requires 2 x CR2032 button cell batteries, included

Hand wash only

Not dishwasher or microwave safe

Holds 12.7 oz.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!