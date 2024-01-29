Chopper, Huyang and More Galactic Assistants Featured in New Star Wars Droid Factory Collection

Clear some room in your Star Wars collection because a new wave of Droid Factory figures has rolled into shopDisney. Whether you love the R-series droids, have a fondness for C-series models, or prefer the droids that are built to communicate with humanoid species, there’s a Droid Factory figure for you!

Star Wars collectibles are a wonderful way to introduce the next generation to the excitement of the galaxy, but they also serve as a fun option for sharing your fandom with the world.

This month, shopDisney is bringing fans a new wave of the small scale figures that can be used for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Droid Action Figure Set – $49.99

Among the newest additions to shopDisney are fan favorite droids from the Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka : C1-10P (aka Chopper) C4-R4C Professor Huyang RD-3

: Droid Factory collectibles come in various sizes ranging from 2 ½-inches tall to 5-inches tall.

The Star Wars Droid Factory collection is available now on shopDisney

This series includes 4 figures and sells for $49.99.

