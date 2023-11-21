Gift The Galaxy Week Five: Hotel Collection, JuJuBe, Hot Wheels, Nintendo Switch, and Jay Franco

The galaxy far, far away is closer than you think and this holiday season Disney and Lucasfilm are showcasing the best merchandise collections and collectibles for Star Wars aficionados. Over the course of 10 weeks the “Gift the Galaxy” campaign will introduce the best in Star Wars products with new reveals debuting on Tuesdays and select pre-orders opening on Wednesdays.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Gift The Galaxy – Week Five

If you’ve ever received an invitation in Aurebesh or have been corrected on the proper spelling of Wookiee (it’s two E’s), then you know someone who’s obsessed with Star Wars. Perhaps it’s you! Either way you won’t want to miss out Gift the Galaxy, a special 10-week Star Wars holiday celebration continuing through December 19th. Week Five spotlights new offerings from Hotel Collection, on the go accessories for parents from JuJuBe, a replica ship from Hot Wheels, a Heritage Gaming pack for the Nintendo Switch, and Young Jedi Adventures bedding from Jay Franco.

Hotel Collection

Star Wars™ Collabs – Hotel Collection

JuJuBe International

STAR WARS™ Galaxy of Rivals – JuJuBe

Hot Wheels

Hot Wheels Star Wars Starships Select Jedi Interceptor Vehicle HVG21 – Best Buy

Nintendo

STAR WARS™ Heritage Pack (2023) for Nintendo Switch

Jay Franco

Young Jedi Adventures Kids 2-Piece Twin/Full Comforter Set, Reversible, Microfiber – Walmart.com

Other Week Five Highlights

Need more inspiration? These Star Wars selections are sure to be big a hit with the Lucasfilm fans on your gift list.

Hasbro Star Wars: The Black Series Gaming Greats Star Wars: Battlefront II Darth Maul (Old Master) 6-in Action Figure GameStop Exclusive

Star Wars Darth Vader Piano Portrait Holiday Sweater- BoxLunch Exclusive

Star Wars Holiday Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults | shopDisney

R8-H23 Star Wars Droid Factory Figure | shopDisney

Star Wars™ R2-D2™ Perpetual Calendar With Sound – Calendars & Planners – Hallmark

Buy Holiday Darth Vader Ornament at Funko.

Star Wars Cuutopia Plush Chewbacca

The Mandalorian and Child (Star Wars): 9781797223698: Brown, Jeffrey: Books

Star Wars Lightsaber Electric Salt & Pepper Mill Grinder Set – Uncanny Brands

Buy Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi Vintage Lunchbox Crossbody Bag at Loungefly.

Chewbacca™ 75371 | Star Wars™ | Buy online at the Official LEGO® Shop US

More Gift the Galaxy:

Are you ready to “Gift The Galaxy?” As the 2023 winter holidays approach, StarWars.com is helping fans find the perfect galactic-themed gifts to share with loved ones or to put on their own wish lists! Missed a week? No problem, you can find the past round ups right here. Happy shopping and May the Force be with You!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!