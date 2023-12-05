Gift the Galaxy Week Seven: Happy Socks, Darth Vader Golf Caddy, Chewy and More

Gift The Galaxy – Week SevenIf you’ve ever received an invitation in Aurebesh or have been corrected on the proper spelling of Wookiee (it’s two E’s), then you know someone who’s obsessed with Star Wars. Perhaps it’s you! Either way you won’t want to miss out Gift the Galaxy, a special 10-week Star Wars holiday celebration continuing through December 19th. Week Seven spotlights new offerings from Happy Socks, a L0-LA59 droid, a Darth Vader golf caddy, plus pet essentials from Chewy and more.
Fun and PlayStar Wars Special Edition | Happy Socks US STAR WARS L0-LA59 (Lola) Droid Toy Darth Vader Star Wars WinCraft Caddie Carry Hybrid Golf Bag
Home Decor“Mustafar” Poster, picture, metal print, paint by Star Wars | Displate
Star Wars PetsStar Wars Pet Accessories & Supplies | Chewy Other Week Five Highlights Need more inspiration? These Star Wars selections are sure to be big a hit with the Lucasfilm fans on your gift list. GiftPOP™ Star Wars Variety Holiday Popcorn Bucket Star Wars Galaxy Hand Wraps Buffalo Games – Star Wars – Join Me – 100 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Stormtrooper Star Wars Keyscavper 3-in-1 Charging Station Star Wars Disc LED Reading Light by WITHit – The Child – Grogu Reading Idea Nuova 2 Piece Drawstring Sling Carry Bag with Sleeping Slumber Bag Idea Nuova Star Wars Circular Storage Bin with Handles Mandalorian | Bath Bombs | Da Bomb Fizzers More Gift the Galaxy: Are you ready to “Gift The Galaxy?” As the 2023 winter holidays approach, StarWars.com is helping fans find the perfect galactic-themed gifts to share with loved ones or to put on their own wish lists! Missed a week? No problem, you can find the past round ups right here. Happy shopping and May the Force be with You!
