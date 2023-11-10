Gift The Galaxy Week Three: Home Collection, RockLove, Columbia Sportswear and More

The galaxy far, far away is closer than you think and this holiday season Disney and Lucasfilm are showcasing the best merchandise collections and collectibles for Star Wars aficionados. Over the course of 10 weeks the “Gift the Galaxy” campaign will introduce the best in Star Wars products with new reveals debuting on Tuesdays and select pre-orders opening on Wednesdays.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Gift The Galaxy – Week Three

If you’ve ever received an invitation in Aurebesh or have been corrected on the proper spelling of Wookiee (it’s two E’s), then you know someone who’s obsessed with Star Wars. Perhaps it’s you! Either way you won’t want to miss out Gift the Galaxy, a special 10-week Star Wars holiday celebration continuing through December 19th. Week Three focuses on home essentials from Hotel Collection and shopDisney, collectibles and jewelry from Gentle Giant and RockLove, unique greeting cards from LovePop, and limited edition apparel from Columbia.

Hotel Collection

Ignite your senses with the new 'Light Side vs Dark Side' fragrance oil set from Hotel Collection.

shopDisney

Cozy up with the adorable Grogu Weighted Plush from shopDisney, complete with a removable 2 1/2 pound weighted pouch.

Gentle Giant Ltd.

Show off your fandom with the new Star Wars: Rebels – Sabine Wren Animated Mini Bust from Gentle Giant Ltd.

RockLove Jewelry

Gift the perfect accessory with the new Crystal Lightsaber Collection from RockLove, full of Star Wars- inspired jewelry for fans across the galaxy.

LovePop

Send joy to all your loved ones with a commemorative Star Wars-inspired holiday card from LovePop.

Columbia – Coming December 1st

Join the Rebellion with the new limited-edition Skywalker Pilot Collection by Columbia, available starting December 1.

Other Week Three Highlights

Need more inspiration? These Star Wars selections are sure to be big a hit with the Lucasfilm fans on your gift list.

Star Wars 3.5 ft. Animated LED Seasonal Yoda 23SV24051 – The Home Depot

Women’s Bo-Katan Pleated Scrub Top – Mandalore · FIGS

Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ – Din Djarin™ and Grogu™ (on Speeder Bike) Premier Collection Statue – Gentle Giant Ltd

Crystal Lightsaber Collection – RockLove

Limited Edition Echo Dot Bundles – Amazon

Star Wars X-Wing Second Edition Core Set

Disney Grogu Character Baby Blanket

LEGO® Star Wars™ Comforter & Shams

Star Wars – Winter Stormtrooper 10" Plush

Amazon.com: Star Wars – Grogu Tamagotchi Blue ver. (88886) : Toys & Games

DO. OR DO NOT. THERE IS NO TRY. – Thomas Kinkade Studios

Star Wars™ Yogibo Lounger – Skywalker™ Edition

More Gift the Galaxy:

Are you ready to “Gift The Galaxy?” As the 2023 winter holidays approach, StarWars.com is helping fans find the perfect galactic-themed gifts to share with loved ones or to put on their own wish lists! Missed a week? No problem, you can find the past round ups right here. Happy shopping and May the Force be with You!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!