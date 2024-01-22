Bring the Galaxy to Your Closet with the Star Wars Grogu Collection from shopDisney

When he’s not off on adventures with adoptive dad, Din Djarin (aka The Mandalorian) Grogu is busy taking over the fashion industry! Everyone loves a Spirit Jersey and Minnie ear headband now Disney fans can bring these popular items to the wardrobe with a Star Wars twist. Guests can now browse the Grogu Collection that’s dropped at shopDisney.

The cutest alien in the galaxy is coming to shopDisney and he’s starring on his very own apparel collection!

Grogu or as we lovingly call him “Baby Yoda,” is the main subject of a new series that combines your nerdy niche with trendy threads so you can share your fandom through fashion.

Grogu Back to Front Spirit Jersey for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

It seems like the Spirit Jersey trend is here to stay and Grogu is taking over the latest design bringing his adorable personality to the front and back of the popular shirt style. The top also features a waiving Grogu on the front, and the back of his head on the back under puffy letters that read “Star Wars.”

In addition to the Spirit Jersey, fans can pick up a puffy green ear headband with a sherpa bow that’s inspired by Grogu’s signature look.

The Star Wars Grogu Collection is available now on shopDisney

Grogu Ear Headband for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Grogu Bucket Hat for Adults – Star War: The Mandalorian

Grogu Backpack for Kids – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

